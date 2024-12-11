Neuromuscular Blocking Drug Global Market Forecast To Reach $4.75 Billion at a CAGR of 5.2% By 2028

Neurological Disorder Diagnostics Market

Neurological Disorder Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The neurological disorder diagnostics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%


The neuromuscular blocking drug market size has shown significant growth recently. Rising from a value of $3.68 billion in 2023 to $3.87 billion in 2024 the market displays a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.0%. Factors contributing to this increase include a rise in the prevalence of certain conditions, enhanced awareness and training, an increase in healthcare spending, improved drug reversibility, and a growing emphasis on patient safety.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Neuromuscular Blocking Drug Market?

Continued growth is expected for the neuromuscular blocking drug market with projections estimating a rise to $4.75 billion in 2028, reflective of a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.2%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as regulatory approvals, the expansion of outpatient and day surgeries, growth in medical tourism and strategic alliances, an increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, and an increasing emphasis placed on surgical procedures.

What Is Expected to Propel the Neuromuscular Blocking Drug Market Forward?

The growth of the neuromuscular blocking drug market is expected to be propelled by the increasing number of surgical procedures. These procedures, which involve incisions, excisions, and other techniques employed to treat injuries, diseases, or conditions, have seen an increase due to improved diagnostic tools, greater access to healthcare, with a focus on quality of life and rising patient awareness and expectations. Neuromuscular blocking drugs are used in surgical procedures to induce muscle relaxation and thus facilitate various aspects of the operation. For instance, a report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons revealed that in 2022, a total of 26.2 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic and reconstructive procedures were carried out in the United States.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind This Growth?

Major companies operating in the neuromuscular blocking drug market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Baxter International Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, UCB Pharma S.A., Eisai Co Ltd., Ipsen S.A., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals plc, Mylan N.V., Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd., Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc., Osmosis Inc., and Cadila Healthcare Limited.

What Trends Are Emerging In Neuromuscular Blocking Drug Market?

A notable trend emerging in the neuromuscular blocking drug market is the focus of major companies on broadening their product offerings through strategic collaborations to enhance their market reach and drive innovation in drug formulations and delivery methods. As an instance, BDR Pharma, an India-based pharmaceutical company, partnered with Varenyam Healthcare in May 2022 to launch Sugmadex, an innovative anesthesia drug that safely, rapidly and completely reverses neuromuscular block NMB effectively removing the anesthesia effect on the body.

How Is The Global Neuromuscular Blocking Drug Market Segmented?

The neuromuscular blocking drug market can be divided into the following segments –

1 By Type: Non-Polarizing Agents, Depolarizing Agents
2 By Application: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others Applications
3 By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America Taking the Lead in the Neuromuscular Blocking Drug Market
As of 2023, North America was the largest region in the neuromuscular blocking drug market. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

