Global Neurofeedback System Market To Reach $2.14 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 10.7%

Neuro-Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The neuro-navigation systems market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What is the Growth Trajectory for the Neurofeedback System Market?

The neurofeedback system market has seen a rapid surge in recent years. The market is speculated to grow from $1.29 billion in 2023 to $1.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.4%. This upswing in the historical period can be directly linked to the increasing prevalence of target diseases, increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, demand enhancement due to growing research and clinical validation, increased preference for non-invasive treatment, and a significant hike in healthcare expenditure.

How is the Neurofeedback System Market Projected to Expand in the Future?

The neurofeedback system market size is projected to continue its rapid growth in the next decade. Estimated to grow to $2.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%, this industry's growth can be linked to rising anxiety disorders, an increased focus on research and development, rising incidence of mental disorders, growing applications in cognitive enhancement, as well as increasing adoption in home-based therapy.

Intrigued to Know More? Delve Deeper Into the Neurofeedback System Market With a Sample Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19613&type=smp

What Drives the Growth of the Neurofeedback System Market?

One of the main drivers of the neurofeedback systems market's growth is the increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases. Neurodegenerative diseases are conditions that cause the brain and nervous system to slowly lose function, leading to issues with memory, movement, and thinking. Common neurodegenerative diseases include Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ALS, Huntington's disease, multiple sclerosis MS, and frontotemporal dementia FTD. The rising prevalence of such diseases is often associated with an aging population, improved diagnosis, increased awareness, and lifestyle factors.

For a More In-depth Analysis, Obtain a Full Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neuro-navigation-systems-global-market-report

Who Are the Major Players in the Neurofeedback System Market?

Key players operating in the neurofeedback system market include Thought Technology Ltd., NeurOptimal, EMOTIV Inc., EEG Info, ANT Neuro b.v., NeuroCare Group, NeuroSky's, Neuroelectrics Corporation, Brain Master Technologies Inc., Mind Media Inc., Neurofield Inc., Brain Vision LLC, Mitsar Co. Ltd., Mind Alive Inc., Bee Medic LLC, Myndlift, Braincore, Divergent Technologies Inc., MIndfield Biosystems Ltd., and NIRx Medical Technologies LLC

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Neurofeedback System Market?

Emerging trends in the market point towards a focus by major companies in developing innovative systems, such as brain training systems, to enhance cognitive function, improve mental health, and manage symptoms associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

Market Segmentation Details:

1 By System: Frequency And Power Neurofeedback System, Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback SCP-NF System, Low-Energy Neurofeedback System LENS, Hemoencephalographic HEG Neurofeedback System, Low-Resolution Electromagnetic Tomography LORE-TA, Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging fMRI

2 By Application: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD, Anxiety, Depression, Epilepsy, Insomnia, Drug Addiction, Schizophrenia, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Physician Offices, Ambulatory Surgical Center ASCs

What Does the Regional Analysis Reveal?

North America was the largest region in the neurofeedback system market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurology-devices-global-market-report

Neuroscience Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neuroscience-global-market-report

Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-neurology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.