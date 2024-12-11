Digital Rights Management Market Growth Analysis by Type, Application, End User, Regional Forecast to 2030

Digital Rights Management Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $3.60 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach a value of $24.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in copyright protection policies for digital IPs and corporate needs to protect their data have boosted the growth of the global digital rights management market. However, costly fees and complexity of DRMs and limited control over the content hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for OTT content delivery, rise in penetration of digital devices, and the growing data volumes are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future. The mobile content segment also plays a significant role in the market, With the increasing use of smart phones, huge amounts of sensitive data containing sensitive information is being generated. As a result, many data security vulnerabilities arise. Mobile content is protected from cyber-attacks using the Digital Rights Management (DRM) system.By application, the video on-demand segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global digital rights management market, as it protects video content while ensuring smooth delivery and playback. However, the mobile content segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, owing to growth in internet usage and rise in use of smart devices that contain sensitive information. Digital rights management software is used to limit the use and further distribution of proprietary material through encryption technology and restrictive licensing agreements. The software prevents printing or copying, further limiting the number of devices on which digital media can be installed and thereby restrict the access to varied documents. Digital rights management deals with the digital content of a company to be used, which includes sources, coupled with the information on where the digital file originated and also the scope & reach of the associated access rights. Digital rights management policy is also engaged in tracking whether the creative contents are procured or developed in-house and also delineates the authority for repurposing and relicensing across various projects. The key players profiled in this report include Adobe, Apple Inc., Dell Inc., DivX, LLC., Fasoo, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEXTLABS INC., Oracle Corporation, Sony Corporation. In 2020, the global digital rights management market share was dominated by video-on-demand segment and is expected to maintain its dominance in upcoming years. It protects video content while ensuring smooth delivery and playback. It also prohibits the use of portable media devices to view these videos. These feature of safeguarding of videos is driving the adoption of DRM solutions. By industry vertical, the healthcare segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to concerns regarding unfettered access to data in the healthcare industry. However, the television and film segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global digital rights management market, due to use of digital content, rise in customer base for online content-based publishers, and increase in demand for DRM in media and entertainment segment.By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to rise in demand for better viewing experience than before, advances in mobile devices, and explosion of internet content. However, the global digital rights management market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in number of people accessing web content and rise in internet live video streaming, mobile TV, and video-on-demand. By industry vertical, the healthcare segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to concerns regarding unfettered access to data in the healthcare industry. However, the television and film segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global digital rights management market, due to use of digital content, rise in customer base for online content-based publishers, and increase in demand for DRM in media and entertainment segment.

