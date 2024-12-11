Face Mask Detection Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Expanding Manufacturing Sector

Face Mask Detection Market

The need for safer return-to-work solutions and an increase in public safety standards drive the global face mask detection market.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, The face mask detection market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened global attention to healthcare and public safety standards designed to stop (or at least slow) the spread of the coronavirus. Many precautionary safety measures were implemented across the world, ranging from sanitization of public spaces/areas to strict home quarantine for individuals. For most circumstances, wearing a face mask was proven to be one of the most efficient strategies to prevent the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This prompted local governments and authorities in many countries to impose stringent face mask-wearing rules and regulations, and as face mask detection systems helped enforce these face masks which aided the growth of the face mask detection market analysis the time.In 2020, the global face mask detection market share was dominated by the hardware, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. The surge in need of hardware devices for surveillance and safety and the need of hardware devices due to government guidelines across various sectors is driving the growth of the hardware component for face mask detection market. Within the market, software segment is estimated to emerge as fastest growing segment, The rapid increase in the volume of security and verticals data and the ever-increasing automation of business processes across many end-to-end industries such as retail, manufacturing, health care, and transportation are expected to further the demand for face mask detection market size in the forecast period. Post-COVID-19, the size of the Global Face Mask Detection Market is estimated to be $1.8 billion in 2020, and face mask detection market forecast to reach $4.1 billion by 2030.The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a recession period for many business sectors, forcing brick and mortar stores all over the world to change the way they used to operate their business. Once the lockdown protocols were eased by state governments, heavy social distancing and isolation norms were implemented (often enforced by local government authorities) for people stepping outside their homes during the pandemic, face masks and temperature checks for consumers were implemented outside malls and shopping complexes. Moreover, businesses with employees returning to the office were instructed to enforce face masks, proper sanitation, and social distancing rules inside the office buildings as well. These trends helped the face mask detection solutions market in the post-lockdown period.Some of the key companies operating in the face mask detection industry are Aerialtronics, Asura Technologies, Canaan Inc., InData Labs, LeewayHertz , Microsoft Corporation, Mobisoft Infotech LLC, NEC Corporation, Sightcorp, Trident Information Systems Pvt. Key Findings Of The Study1. By component, in 2020 the hardware is estimated to be the major shareholder. However, software is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.2. Based on technology, the optical segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the e-beam segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.3. Based on application, the hospital segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the airports segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.4. Region-wise, the network security market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. 