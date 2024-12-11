Ozone Generation Market Estimate to Hit $2.5 Billion by 2030

Global Ozone Generation Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030

Rising demand of ozone in medical supplies, Surge in demand of ozone in chemical industry, Extensive use of ozone in water purification are the major driving factor for the market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global ozone generation market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.Ozone, also known as trioxygen, has the chemical formula O3 and is composed of three oxygen atoms. Ozone gas is naturally unstable at normal atmospheric conditions, which means that in commercial applications, ozone must be made on-site using an ozone generator.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 225 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2610 Asia-pacific registered the highest market share in 2020 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this global ozone generation industry report include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Electrolux, Ebara Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MKS Instruments, Teledyne Technologies, Toshiba Corporation, and Xylem.Rise in hygiene concerns, such as air purification at crowded places and sterilizing drinking water by oxidizing all germs and bacteria and advancement in industries led to increase in the usage of ozone, which in turn increase the scope of ozone generation.The lifetime of ozone in water depends on various factors, including water temperature, ozone concentration, and the composition of the water itself. Although ozone does exist naturally, it is a relatively unstable and reactive gas.Ozone exists in the lower atmosphere at low concentrations. The greatest quantities of natural ozone are found at levels of up to 6 ppm (v/v) in the stratosphere, thus the term, the ozone layer. Natural production of ozone is by either UV radiation or lightning.As a commercially demanded treatment, there have been decades of R&D put into various methods of ozone industrial production. Today there are four recognized methods, such as corona discharge, ultraviolet radiation, electrolysis, and radiochemical source.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2610 Ozone is one of the most power oxidation tools used by water treatment professionals for purification and disinfection. However, rising water treatment system may act as the major driving factor for the ozone generation market.Ozone is created from Oxygen in nature and in ozone generators for commercial or industrial applications. However, ozone quickly reverts back to molecular Oxygen.Ozone cannot be stored due to a short half-life and must be produced on-site and on-demand. Therefore, the ozone generator is the most important component of any successful ozone system.Industrial and commercial ozone applications use corona discharge ozone generators, almost exclusively.On the basis of technology, the market is classified into ultraviolet, cold plasma, corona discharge, and electrolytic.The corona discharge segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.Procure This Report (225 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/41v6r4u By application, it is categorized into waste water treatment, air purification, medical equipment, food & beverages, and others.The medical equipment segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.On the basis of end use, it is categorized into industrial, residential, municipal, and others.The industrial segment registered the highest market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain the same trend during the forecast period.Impact Of Covid-19 On Global Ozone Generation MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic’s substantial impact on the film industry in 2020, 2021, and further into 2022, mirrors its impacts across all arts sectors. Globally, cinemas and movie theaters were closed, festivals were cancelled or postponed, and film releases were moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. However, usage of ozone decreased in such public places, which leads to a negative result to ozone demand and hampers the growth of the ozone generator market Ozone is created when diatomic oxygen is exposed to an electrical field or ultraviolet (UV) light. In addition, ozone is a highly reactive gas composed of three oxygen atoms. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned an existing oxygen gap in many low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) into a crisis. The overwhelming number of patients in need of oxygen therapy far outstrips the existing capacity at hospitals and health facilities: over half a million COVID-19 patients in LMICs need oxygen therapy every day. An estimated 4.2 million children with pneumonia also cannot access this life-saving medical gas each year. However, with crisis of oxygen, the demand for ozone is highly impacted and shows a negative result in the growth of the market.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2610 COVID-19 impacted almost all industries by hindering various industrial operations and disrupting the supply chain. Maximum companies halted their operation due to less workforce. However, there is a sluggish decline in the global ozone generation market due to the impact of COVID-19.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Ozone Generation MarketEnvironmental Remediation MarketEnvironmental Technology MarketU.S. Environmental Testing MarketEnvironmental Testing MarketCarbon Capture and Storage (CCS) in Power Generation MarketCarbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) MarketCarbon Credit Trading Platform MarketCarbon Credits MarketIndustrial Gases MarketSolar Energy MarketRenewable Energy MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.