Major Record Distribution, LLC Introduces Mojo Marc’s New Single called : MY LIFE

CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Music Released By Mojo Marc,Major Record Distribution, LLC., and Sony/ Orchard Distribution is proud to announce the release of Mojo Marc's Single, called "My Life". The Single will officially be released on January 24, 2024 by Record Label: Major Record Distribution, LLC through The Orchard distribution, owned by Sony Music Entertainment.BIO / History:Marcus Antonio Bell, also known as: Mojo Marc, was born in Washington DC and still resides there. He is an up and coming R&B/Funk/Pop Artist. His passion for music was discovered at an early age- his parents would often catch him singing and creating melodies which made him join his elementary school choir. He is a 37 year old, visually impaired Tenor, looking to live his dream of singing and make it reality. He worked as a Federal Government Contractor for 10 years, but realized he wanted to be singing for the rest of his life. He notes, Stevie Wonder, for being a pioneer for people who had strength and endurance to overcome his disability and build a lane for himself - Mojo Marc is building his own lane to be a recognized force for the music industry in which he has proudly signed to Major Record Distribution Group that he is grateful for and is putting his best foot forward with his new music family and team to make himself a household name.Mojo Marc is managed by the renowned Manager, Phyllis Salter-Gann with Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLC. and is signed to an Independent Record Label, Major Record Distribution Group LLC.He loves a challenge, and loves all kinds of music and likes to experiment with creating songs in ferent ways. He also likes experimenting and mixing the Genre Fusion so he gets different sounds to be inver woven into a good song.He looks to be performing and touring, a mainstream artist and household name, go Platinum with one of his original songs, chart #1 on Billboard, and also wants to work very hard to one day get a Grammy.AWARDS2024- Red Carpet Award Show in HollandNominated for R&B Cover Song All Genre- "Superstition"Nominated for R&B Original Song "My Life"

