Big Data Analytics in Education Market Size Reach USD 57.14 Billion Globally by 2030

Big data benefits, evolving learning systems, and increased investment in education to enhance administration drive growth in the education analytics market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big data analytics enables organizations to analyze large datasets to uncover valuable insights, such as market trends, customer preferences, hidden patterns, and unknown facts, thereby enhancing their decision-making capabilities.In the education sector, the growing benefits of big data, increasing internet penetration, the demand for improved administrative services, and the need to reduce education costs are key drivers of the global market. However, the high initial investment cost remains a significant challenge that may hinder market growth.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 265 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2797 According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, The global big data analytics in education market was valued at $13.58 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3%The growth of global big data analytics in the education market is majorly driven by lucrative benefits of big data in education sector, increase in internet penetration, and need for improved administrative services along with the need to reduce education costs. However, high initial investment cost is expected to hamper the growth of big data analytics in education market size. On the contrary, rapid development of communication technologies along with the proliferation of mobile devices and rise in the implementation of learning analytics are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for big data analytics in education industry growth.In 2020, based on components, big data analytics in education market share is dominated by software segment. Growth of this segment is majorly attributed to proliferation of big data analytics software tools that extracts data from multiple sources and prepare it for analysis and visualization to discover deeper insights into patterns, trends, and associations within data. However, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to notable increase in the adoption of big data analytics services in education sector, as it ensures effective functioning of big data analytics platforms and software.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2797 By deployment model, the big data analytics in education market was dominated by the on-premise segment in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth. Cloud-based big data analytics does not involve capital cost as well as is low on maintenance requirements, and hence can be most preferred by mid-sized financial institutions. In addition, rise in adoption of cloud-based big data analytics among both large and mid-sized educational institutions majorly augments the market growth.The global big data analytics in education market was valued at $13.58 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3%. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the big data analytics in education market has witnessed considerable growth. This is attributed to implementation of lockdown by governments in majority of the countries and rise in adoption of online teaching culture among students & teachers.In addition, the increase in demand for cloud-based big data technology among education institutions is accelerating the market's growth. Analyzing students’ performance, identifying interesting students, and monitoring students after graduating from college are some of the important benefits of big data and business analytics in education, which foster market growth.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/big-data-analytics-in-education-market/purchase-options Key Findings Of The Study1. By component, in 2020 the software dominated the big data analytics in education market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during big data analytics in education market forecast period.2. Depending on deployment mode, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.3. Region wise, the big data analytics in education industry was dominated by North America region. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Alteryx, Inc., Blackboard Inc., Fintellix Solutions pvt. ltd., LatentView Analytics, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, and TIBCO Software Inc. This study includes market trends, big data analytics in education market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. 