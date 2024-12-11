Katie Holmes Takes the Broadway Stage in ‘Our Town’ at the Barrymore Theatre

Katie Holmes stars in ‘Our Town’ at the Barrymore Theatre, bringing her unique talent to the Broadway stage

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Katie Holmes is set to star as Mrs. Webb in the classic play ‘Our Town’ at the Barrymore Theatre. The production, directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, will begin previews on February 17th and officially open on March 4th.

‘Our Town’ is a timeless drama that explores the lives of the residents in the small town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire. The play, written by Thornton Wilder, has become an American classic with its universal themes of love, life, and death. Holmes, known for her roles in films such as ‘Dawson’s Creek’ and ‘Batman Begins,’ will bring her talent to the Broadway stage in this highly anticipated production.

This production of ‘Our Town’ promises to be a highlight of the Broadway season, offering a fresh take on Wilder’s beloved play. With the combination of Cromer's direction and Holmes' performance, audiences can expect a compelling theatrical experience.

