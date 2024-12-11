Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,084 in the last 365 days.

Katie Holmes Takes the Broadway Stage in ‘Our Town’ at the Barrymore Theatre

Katie Holmes stars in ‘Our Town’ at the Barrymore Theatre, bringing her unique talent to the Broadway stage

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Katie Holmes is set to star as Mrs. Webb in the classic play ‘Our Town’ at the Barrymore Theatre. The production, directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, will begin previews on February 17th and officially open on March 4th.

‘Our Town’ is a timeless drama that explores the lives of the residents in the small town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire. The play, written by Thornton Wilder, has become an American classic with its universal themes of love, life, and death. Holmes, known for her roles in films such as ‘Dawson’s Creek’ and ‘Batman Begins,’ will bring her talent to the Broadway stage in this highly anticipated production.

This production of ‘Our Town’ promises to be a highlight of the Broadway season, offering a fresh take on Wilder’s beloved play. With the combination of Cromer's direction and Holmes' performance, audiences can expect a compelling theatrical experience.

Contact Information:

Name: Alexander Delrey

Email: mail@liveentertainment.guide

Country: United States

Website: https://broadwayshow.tickets/

Alexander Del Rey
American Arenas
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Katie Holmes Takes the Broadway Stage in ‘Our Town’ at the Barrymore Theatre

Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more