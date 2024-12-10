Myriad Genetics Provides Update on Discussions with UnitedHealthcare regarding Medical Policy for Pharmacogenetic Testing

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today provided an update on its engagement with UnitedHealthcare (UNH) following the Nov 1, 2024 publication of its updated medical policy restricting access to multi-gene panel pharmacogenetic tests, including Myriad’s GeneSight test, under its commercial and individual exchange benefit plans, effective January 1, 2025.

Since the announcement, Myriad has actively engaged in constructive dialogue with UNH regarding the clinical evidence supporting Myriad’s proprietary and clinically differentiated mental health medication test, GeneSight, including presenting additional clinical data to UnitedHealthcare for its further review and consideration. Myriad has requested that UHC enrollees continue to have access to the test in 2025, especially in the primary care setting where a significant majority of antidepressants are prescribed 1.

“Following the tragic death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4th, we extend our deepest condolences to Brian’s family and all employees of UnitedHealthcare. Soon, at the appropriate time, we plan to continue our dialogue with UNH and other key stakeholders,” said Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “We desire resolution ahead of year-end, but discussions may extend into early 2025. We remain steadfast in our confidence in the clinical validity and utility of GeneSight, which we believe is supported by clinical evidence, including peer-reviewed research studies.”

During Myriad’s third quarter earnings call held on November 6, 2024, the company provided an estimate of the 2024 financial impact of UNH’s updated medical policy. While Myriad continues to engage with UNH, the company reaffirms this estimate.

About the GeneSight® Psychotropic Test

The GeneSight Psychotropic test from Myriad Genetics is the category-leading pharmacogenomic test for more than 60 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The GeneSight test can help inform clinicians about how a patient’s genes may impact how they metabolize and/or respond to certain psychiatric medications. Tens of thousands of clinicians have ordered the GeneSight test for almost three million patients in order to receive genetic information that is unique to each patient. The GeneSight test supplements other information considered by a clinician as part of a comprehensive medical assessment. The clinical validity, clinical utility and economic utility of the GeneSight test have been evaluated in multiple peer-reviewed publications. Learn more at GeneSight.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company’s plan to continue its dialogue with UNH and other key stakeholders and the company’s confidence in the clinical validity and utility of GeneSight, which the company believes is supported by clinical evidence, including peer-reviewed research studies. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

1 Majtabai R, et al. J Clin Psychiatry. 2008 Jul;69(7):106574.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com

Media Contact

Glenn Farrell

(385) 318-3718

PR@myriad.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.