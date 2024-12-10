Submit Release
Orchid Island Capital Announces December 2024 Monthly Dividend and November 30, 2024 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

  • December 2024 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of November 30, 2024
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected January 8, 2025

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of December 2024. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid January 30, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on December 31, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2024. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on January 8, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of December 10, 2024 and November 30, 2024, the Company had 79,849,645 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 78,082,645 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of November 30, 2024 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics  
($ in thousands)                                                                                                
                                                                          Realized        
                                                                    Realized     Sep-24 -        
                                                                    Nov-24     Nov-24        
                                    Net                     Weighted     CPR     CPR        
                                    Weighted                     Average     (1-Month)     (3-Month)     Modeled Interest  
    Current     Fair     % of     Current     Average                     Maturity     (Reported     (Reported     Rate Sensitivity (1)  
Type   Face     Value     Portfolio     Price     Coupon     GWAC     Age     (Months)     in Dec)     in Dec)     (-50 BPS)     (+50 BPS)  
Fixed Rate RMBS                                                                                                
15yr 5.0 TBA   $ 50,000     $ 50,113       0.94 %     100.23       5.00 %     5.87 %     6       170       n/a       n/a     $ 651     $ (746 )
15yr Total     50,000       50,113       0.94 %     100.23       5.00 %     5.87 %     6       170       n/a       n/a       651       (746 )
30yr 3.0     1,104,053       976,396       18.40 %     88.44       3.00 %     3.47 %     44       309       6.2 %     6.3 %     29,637       (29,960 )
30yr 3.5     177,113       163,207       3.08 %     92.15       3.50 %     4.04 %     57       290       6.2 %     7.1 %     4,518       (4,564 )
30yr 4.0     528,702       496,826       9.36 %     93.97       4.00 %     4.64 %     70       283       3.9 %     5.4 %     12,085       (12,898 )
30yr 4.5     307,807       296,925       5.59 %     96.46       4.50 %     5.44 %     29       327       5.6 %     6.3 %     5,932       (6,512 )
30yr 5.0     578,068       569,631       10.73 %     98.54       5.00 %     5.94 %     24       331       5.6 %     6.7 %     10,533       (11,985 )
30yr 5.5     281,760       284,083       5.35 %     100.82       5.50 %     6.40 %     18       338       1.8 %     3.2 %     4,683       (5,579 )
30yr 6.0     1,211,604       1,236,362       23.30 %     102.04       6.00 %     6.98 %     11       344       8.1 %     12.4 %     15,602       (19,624 )
30yr 6.5     854,817       881,122       16.60 %     103.08       6.50 %     7.43 %     10       347       15.3 %     19.1 %     8,028       (10,523 )
30yr 7.0     323,885       336,969       6.35 %     104.04       7.00 %     7.94 %     13       340       33.7 %     32.6 %     2,656       (3,356 )
30yr Total     5,367,809       5,241,521       98.76 %     97.65       5.02 %     5.83 %     28       327       9.2 %     11.1 %     93,674       (105,001 )
Total Pass-Through MBS     5,417,809       5,291,634       99.71 %     97.67       5.02 %     5.83 %     28       325       9.2 %     11.1 %     94,325       (105,747 )
Structured MBS                                                                                                
IO 20yr 4.0     7,135       680       0.01 %     9.53       4.00 %     4.57 %     155       79       9.6 %     10.0 %     4       (4 )
IO 30yr 3.0     2,608       311       0.01 %     11.94       3.00 %     3.64 %     118       231       0.7 %     9.7 %     -       (1 )
IO 30yr 4.0     72,153       13,445       0.25 %     18.63       4.00 %     4.60 %     123       228       5.1 %     6.2 %     (131 )     194  
IO 30yr 4.5     3,155       583       0.01 %     18.49       4.50 %     4.99 %     173       174       6.7 %     7.3 %     (4 )     1  
IO 30yr 5.0     1,703       346       0.01 %     20.33       5.00 %     5.37 %     173       174       14.2 %     8.8 %     (6 )     3  
IO Total     86,754       15,365       0.29 %     17.71       4.01 %     4.60 %     128       213       5.6 %     6.7 %     (137 )     193  
IIO 30yr 4.0     22,184       225       0.00 %     1.01       0.00 %     4.40 %     86       262       0.6 %     7.3 %     (70 )     (122 )
Total Structured RMBS     108,938       15,590       0.29 %     14.31       3.19 %     4.56 %     120       223       4.6 %     6.8 %     (207 )     71  
                                                                                                 
Total Mortgage Assets   $ 5,526,747     $ 5,307,224       100.00 %             4.99 %     5.80 %     29       323       9.1 %     11.0 %   $ 94,118     $ (105,676 )


        Hedge   Modeled Interest  
    Notional   Period   Rate Sensitivity (1)  
Hedge   Balance   End   (-50 BPS)     (+50 BPS)  
3-Month SOFR Futures(2)   $ (455,900 ) Oct-25   $ (5,699 )   $ 5,699  
5-Year Treasury Future(3)   $ (62,500 ) Mar-25   $ (1,281 )   $ 1,252  
10-Year Treasury Future(4)   $ (22,500 ) Mar-25   $ (725 )   $ 711  
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(5)   $ (32,500 ) Mar-25   $ (1,484 )   $ 1,413  
Swaps     (3,516,800 ) Jun-30     (86,811 )     83,823  
TBA     (200,000 ) Dec-24     (5,687 )     5,862  
Hedge Total   $ (4,290,200 )     $ (101,687 )   $ 98,760  
Rate Shock Grand Total             $ (7,569 )   $ (6,916 )


(1 ) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2 ) Amounts for SOFR futures contracts represents the average quarterly notional amount.
(3 ) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.60 at November 30, 2024. The market value of the short position was $67.3 million.
(4 ) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.19 at November 30, 2024. The market value of the short position was $25.0 million.
(5 ) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.80 at November 30, 2024. The market value of the short position was $37.3 million.


RMBS Assets by Agency                
($ in thousands)                
            Percentage  
    Fair     of  
Asset Category   Value     Portfolio  
As of November 30, 2024                
Fannie Mae   $ 3,709,848       69.9 %
Freddie Mac     1,597,376       30.1 %
Total Mortgage Assets   $ 5,307,224       100.0 %


Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test  
($ in thousands)                
            Percentage  
    Fair     of  
Asset Category   Value     Portfolio  
As of November 30, 2024                
Non-Whole Pool Assets   $ 207,178       3.9 %
Whole Pool Assets     5,100,046       96.1 %
Total Mortgage Assets   $ 5,307,224       100.0 %


Borrowings By Counterparty                                  
($ in thousands)                                  
                    Weighted     Weighted    
            % of     Average     Average    
    Total     Total     Repo     Maturity   Longest
As of November 30, 2024   Borrowings     Debt     Rate     in Days   Maturity
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith   $ 363,741       7.3 %     4.79 %     18   12/23/2024
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.     339,329       6.8 %     4.75 %     16   12/16/2024
ASL Capital Markets Inc.     303,988       6.1 %     4.77 %     14   12/16/2024
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co     257,867       5.2 %     4.80 %     9   12/9/2024
DV Securities, LLC Repo     254,866       5.1 %     4.77 %     19   12/26/2024
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc     251,062       5.0 %     4.79 %     20   12/23/2024
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC     241,736       4.8 %     4.82 %     9   12/26/2024
Daiwa Securities America Inc.     237,672       4.8 %     4.77 %     23   12/23/2024
Goldman, Sachs & Co     235,394       4.7 %     4.79 %     19   12/23/2024
Citigroup Global Markets Inc     232,657       4.7 %     4.77 %     26   12/26/2024
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.     228,473       4.6 %     4.76 %     48   1/17/2025
Banco Santander SA     219,810       4.4 %     4.78 %     18   12/18/2024
ING Financial Markets LLC     217,067       4.4 %     4.82 %     19   12/19/2024
Marex Capital Markets Inc.     215,013       4.3 %     4.75 %     19   12/19/2024
RBC Capital Markets, LLC     206,603       4.1 %     4.81 %     26   1/21/2025
Bank of Montreal     195,180       3.9 %     4.81 %     12   12/12/2024
South Street Securities, LLC     186,535       3.7 %     4.85 %     29   1/24/2025
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.     177,867       3.6 %     4.76 %     170   5/19/2025
Clear Street LLC     166,849       3.3 %     4.78 %     12   12/12/2024
StoneX Financial Inc.     153,466       3.1 %     4.75 %     19   12/19/2024
The Bank of Nova Scotia     145,151       2.9 %     4.80 %     16   12/16/2024
Nomura Securities International, Inc.     73,140       1.5 %     4.90 %     16   12/16/2024
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC     61,924       1.2 %     4.79 %     12   12/12/2024
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC     22,686       0.5 %     4.88 %     54   1/23/2025
Total Borrowings   $ 4,988,076       100.0 %     4.79 %     25   5/19/2025


Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400


