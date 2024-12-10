Zefiro Announces Membership in Canadian Public-Private Working Group Addressing Alberta’s Orphaned and Marginal Oil & Gas Wells

Zefiro’s membership in the Alberta-based Drilling and Completion Committee’s “Mature Asset Strategy Working Group” will entail working alongside public, private, and non-profit sector stakeholders to promote the retirement of orphaned wells and proper management of marginal wells across the province.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) today announced that the Company has secured a membership position within the Alberta, Canada-based Drilling and Completion Committee ’s “ Mature Asset Strategy Working Group ” (the “Working Group”), a collection of public , private, and non-profit sector stakeholders that are seeking to stem the proliferation of orphaned and marginal oil and gas wells throughout the province. Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Talal Debs first acknowledged the Company’s involvement in the Working Group while appearing alongside Government of Alberta Assistant Deputy Minister for Air, Climate, and Clean Technology Patrick McDonald as a presenter and panelist at the International Emissions Trading Association ’s (“IETA”) event at the United Nations’ 2024 Climate Change Conference (“COP29”) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

As part of Zefiro’s efforts within the Working Group, Dr. Debs and CEO of Zefiro Services and Senior Vice President for Business Development Luke Plants will lend their expertise and determine how the company can help promote the acceleration of abandoned oil and gas well remediation and marginal well management projects throughout Alberta. Specifically, Zefiro’s unique ability to forge an expanding oil and gas well plugging operation that is partly funded by a diverse, in-demand carbon credit portfolio will be an integral part of the high-level discussions regarding confronting the estimated 170,000 sites throughout Alberta that can leak methane gas. Methane gas is capable of being 25 to 85 times as potent as carbon dioxide emissions in terms of trapping heat in the atmosphere.



Zefiro Founder & CEO Dr. Talal Debs (pictured furthest on the left) speaks at IETA’s COP29 event on November 15, 2024. Also pictured (center-right), Government of Alberta Assistant Deputy Minister for Air, Climate, and Clean Technology Patrick McDonald

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Talal Debs commented, "From site identification to gas leak testing to permanent well plugging projects, the demand for our unique suite of methane abatement services continues to increase in key markets across North America. Our investment in forging a dedicated team of experts has provided us with decades’ worth of institutional knowledge across the entire Zefiro operation, and I look forward to collaborating with our colleagues in the Working Group to bolster ambitious new initiatives that can help more communities throughout Alberta address this legacy issue.”

Zefiro’s contribution to the Working Group is the latest in a series of high-profile appearances, speaking engagements, and trade association memberships that have bolstered the Company’s position as a methane abatement sector thought leader. These opportunities and initiatives have ranged from Dr. Debs serving as a featured speaker at the UN COP29 ‘Sustainable Innovation Forum’, to members of Zefiro’s senior leadership team hosting an event and participating in a number of sanctioned panel discussions at NYC Climate Week 2024 , to Zefiro Chief Commercial Officer Tina Reine the 2024 Argus Europe Carbon Conference , to Zefiro Board Member Catherine Flax addressing attendees of the 2024 Wall Street Green Summit .

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

