Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,012 in the last 365 days.

Tevogen Bio to Attend the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics to treat infectious disease and cancers, today announced that Founder and CEO Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, will be attending the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss innovations and advancements in the sector.

For inquiries about Tevogen Bio’s JP Morgan events, please contact Communications at communications@tevogen.com

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications
T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701
Communications@Tevogen.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tevogen Bio to Attend the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more