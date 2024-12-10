UPDATE - Remedy Plan Therapeutics Showcases Preclinical Data from First-In-Class NAMPT Inhibitor, RPT1G, Demonstrating Synergy with BCL-2 Family Inhibitors in AML at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting

– RPT1G synergizes with venetoclax to yield an eightfold reduction in AML leukemia burden

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remedy Plan Therapeutics (“Remedy Plan”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the therapeutic potential of NAMPT inhibition, presented new data at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in San Diego, California demonstrating that RPT1G, a first-in-class hyperbolic NAMPT inhibitor, provides an eightfold reduction in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) burden when combined with B-cell lymphoma 2 protein (BCL-2) family inhibitors, including venetoclax, in preclinical models of AML. Remedy Plan's data also showed that treatment with RPT1G alone, RPT1G in combination with venetoclax, and RPT1G in a triple combination with venetoclax and the Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor olaparib resulted in a fourfold increase in efficacy in venetoclax-resistant AML cells.

“Remedy Plan's preclinical data demonstrating synergy between RPT1G and venetoclax and other BCL-2 family inhibitors, are incredibly exciting,” said Saul Rosenberg, Ph.D., Scientific Advisor to Remedy Plan and former executive director of Oncology Drug Discovery at AbbVie Inc., where he oversaw the preclinical discovery and advancement of the BCL-2 family inhibitors venetoclax and navitoclax to the status of clinical candidate. “This synergy not only underscores the potential of Remedy Plan’s approach to enhance treatment efficacy, but also opens the door to developing novel combination regimens that could improve outcomes for patients facing challenging hematological malignancies."

Greg Crimmins, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Remedy Plan, added, “These are important combination data for our lead asset, RPT1G, which complement the single agent preclinical data we’ve generated showing potent anti-tumor activity and further underscores the highly differentiated safety profile of our novel NAMPT inhibitor that allows well-tolerated combination therapy. With Remedy Plan’s first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of RPT1G commencing in Australia, we look forward to generating early first-in-human clinical data in the coming weeks.”

About AML

AML is the most common type of adult acute leukemia that progresses rapidly without treatment. Despite the emergence of new therapy options, most AML patients still face dire prognosis, with a 5-year survival rate of 37.5%. Venetoclax, a current standard of care in AML, has transformed treatment by targeting BCL-2, but its long-term efficacy is limited as many tumors develop resistance, driven in part by NAMPT overexpression. Thus, there is still a large unmet need for therapeutic options that can address resistance mechanisms and improve outcomes for AML patients.

About Remedy Plan Therapeutics:

Remedy Plan is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the therapeutic potential of NAMPT inhibition with a pioneering approach that allows for hyperbolic inhibition of NAMPT. This groundbreaking mechanism of action turns down NAMPT activity, but never fully turns it off. By allowing for NAMPT activity in healthy cells, hyperbolic NAMPT inhibition avoids the on-target toxicities observed by other investigational NAMPT inhibitor therapies.

Remedy Plan’s lead drug candidate, RPT1G, is a first-in-class, hyperbolic NAMPT inhibitor that has been granted Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval and has Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) clearance by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to commence a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of RPT1G in November 2024. The company has commenced the Phase 1 trial in healthy subjects and expects first-in-human clinical data from the trial in early 2025.

NAMPT inhibition is widely recognized as a high-value target for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and metabolic disease. Remedy Plan’s RPT1G drug candidate and its analogues are being investigated for the potential treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors, obesity, and autoimmune disorders.

Remedy Plan is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in patients with cancer, autoimmune and metabolic diseases through innovative science. For more information, visit remedyplan.com.

