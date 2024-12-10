Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo Announces eBay Motors as Returning Primary Sponsor

Show to take place March 7, 8 & 9, 2025 at Toronto’s International Centre

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Motorama show is pleased to announce that eBay Motors will retain its position as the title sponsor of Canada’s largest auto enthusiast and motorsports show through at least the 2025 and 2026 editions of Motorama. The e-commerce giant has been a sponsor since 2022 and will return with a prominent exhibitor display at the east end of Hall 1.

Custom and classic car owners, along with motorsports enthusiasts, consider eBay Motors the go-to destination for parts and accessories they can trust. With the “Fits Your Vehicle” green check mark, buyers can be confident that parts will fit their ride, whether they purchase basic maintenance upgrades or hard-to-find pieces. For more information, visit eBay.ca/motors to start your next project.

The next eBay Motors Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo takes place March 7, 8 & 9, 2025 at The International Centre, across from Toronto’s Pearson Airport. It’s going to be special for many reasons, including two notable anniversaries. It will be the 10th anniversary of the first Motorama show, in 2015. And it will be the 50th anniversary of the first time the International Centre hosted ‘Dizzy’ Dean Murray’s legendary Motion Rod & Custom Car Show on the March Break weekend in 1975. It’s been a favourite of Canadian car and racing lovers ever since.





“It’s hard to believe it’s going to be 10 years since the first Motorama show,” said show co-promoter David Weber. “And we’re proud to be continuing the five-decade tradition of the great car shows that have taken place at the same venue, on the same weekend. And we’re honoured and excited to have eBay Motors continue as our partner as we all come together to celebrate our love of cars, racing, and these two special anniversaries. Motorama’s attendees and car owners love their vehicles and eBay Motors is the perfect tool for them to maintain and improve them. It’s a great partnership. Last year’s show was incredible and we’re working hard to make the next one even better.”

ABOUT: The eBay Motors Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo runs March 7, 8 & 9, 2025 at Toronto’s International Centre. For info, call (416) 962-7223, email info@MotoramaShow.com or visit MotoramaShow.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/989bf60e-b323-4f7d-8847-275ab0bfc7a8

