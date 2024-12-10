Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | November 2024

Milwaukee, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  November   YTD - November Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2024 2023 %Chg   2024 2023 %Chg Nov 2024  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 7,040 7,860 -10.4   125,567 146,816 -14.5 74,106  
  40 < 100 HP 3,009 3,484 -13.6   49,796 55,346 -10.0 33,659  
  100+ HP 787 1,250 -37.0   20,774 24,859 -16.4 10,377  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 10,836 12,594 -14.0   196,137 227,021 -13.6 118,142  
4WD Farm Tractors 167 282 -40.8   4,001 4,068 -1.6 731  
Total Farm Tractors 11,003 12,876 -14.5   200,138 231,089 -13.4 118,873  
Self-Prop Combines 145 272 -46.7   5,120 6,746 -24.1 1,070  
               



The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Association of Equipment Manufacturers
414.272.0943
statsticsdepartment@aem.org

You just read:

