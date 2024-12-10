AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | November 2024

Milwaukee, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

November YTD - November Beginning

Inventory 2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg Nov 2024 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 7,040 7,860 -10.4 125,567 146,816 -14.5 74,106 40 < 100 HP 3,009 3,484 -13.6 49,796 55,346 -10.0 33,659 100+ HP 787 1,250 -37.0 20,774 24,859 -16.4 10,377 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 10,836 12,594 -14.0 196,137 227,021 -13.6 118,142 4WD Farm Tractors 167 282 -40.8 4,001 4,068 -1.6 731 Total Farm Tractors 11,003 12,876 -14.5 200,138 231,089 -13.4 118,873 Self-Prop Combines 145 272 -46.7 5,120 6,746 -24.1 1,070







The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



