Craft Named Recipient of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2024 Top Software & Tech Award

Award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency and visibility to the supply chain space

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Craft as one of the winners of this year’s Top Software & Tech award, which spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency and visibility to the supply chain space.

“Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization and risk management were the major themes of this year’s new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year’s winners do to ensure the safety, security and sustainability of our supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

"We are honored to receive this recognition as one of the top innovators in software and technology in the highly competitive supply chain visibility awards category," said Austin Chang, chief product officer, Craft. "This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team in creating solutions that empower businesses to build resilient, transparent, and agile supply chains. As supply chains become increasingly complex, our mission to provide actionable insights and drive smarter decision-making is more critical than ever. We're excited to continue shaping the future of supply chain intelligence with our groundbreaking technology."

Today’s news is the latest in a series of announcements highlighting several key strategic initiatives and milestones for Craft in the second half of 2024, including the launch of Craft’s new platform functionality, being named “Top 50 Providers to Watch” and “Value Leader” by Spend Matters, Craft’s appointment of Austin Chang as chief product officer, and the expansion of Craft’s federal government contracts with the addition of The Department of Energy, among many others. To learn more, visit Craft’s newsroom .

Go to https://foodl.me/kmr2r068 to view the full list of winners.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

About Craft

Craft illuminates the path to global supply chain resilience. It empowers businesses to strengthen their supplier networks and supply chains with the industry’s most reliable and comprehensive data fabric and advanced risk mitigation engine. Craft’s, award winning, user-friendly AI platform offers 360-degree visibility to explore and evaluate supplier networks, AI-driven insights to detect and mitigate disruptions, and collaborative tools to enhance supply chain strategies. Procurement and supply chain professionals can confidently navigate regulatory environments, adhere to ethical standards, and ensure business continuity. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Craft assists commercial and governmental organizations worldwide in creating more resilient supply chains. For more information about Craft, visit www.craft.co .

