FFF Enterprises, Inc. Launches ODRescue™ Life-Saving Opioid Overdose Rapid Response Tools

TEMECULA, Calif, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises, Inc., recognized as the nation's most trusted specialty drug distributor and diversified healthcare company, announces the launch of ODRescue™ — opioid overdose mitigation tools designed to rapidly reverse an overdose emergency.

Developed with insights from healthcare experts and first responders, ODRescue™ was created by FFF Enterprises to help address the unmet needs of individuals suffering from overdose. ODRescue™ is increasing naloxone access in communities affected by the overdose crisis by helping to ensure that life-saving overdose medication is in the right place, at the right time.

"Our ambition is to have naloxone overdose reversal agents within arm's reach of every opioid or fentanyl overdose/poisoning, and we have found significant gaps in the access and availability of naloxone. These gaps particularly exist in homes and public spaces like schools, stadium events, and hospitality locations, where portable and wall-mounted solutions would be effective. ODRescue™ can help fill these gaps in care," said Jesper Jensen, executive vice president of FFF Enterprises.

The ODRescue Box™ and ODRescue Pouch™ are easy-to-use tools specially designed to enable community members to intervene swiftly in overdose situations. FFF's commitment to Helping Healthcare Care® extends beyond distribution to include the ODRescue™ program and enhance public access, health, and safety.

"We are proud to use our distribution and diversified healthcare expertise to help combat the opioid crisis and save lives. Helping Healthcare Care® has been our mission all along, and this extends to helping communities care. Our primary goal is to ensure communities have the tools they need when seconds matter," said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises.

ODRescue™ Emergency Tools

ODRescue Box™: Strategically designed to easily be taken anywhere or wall-mounted in high-traffic areas, the ODRescue Box is a transparent plexiglass box with a handle and includes mounting hardware, a CPR kit, and accommodates two boxes of naloxone.

Note: Naloxone available, sold separately.

ODRescue Pouch™: A compact, portable emergency kit packaged in a sleek, lightweight pouch for easy transport. It includes a CPR kit and accommodates one box of naloxone. Note: Naloxone available, sold separately.

Both tools are now available for shipping through the ODRescue™ website, with plans to expand their availability through platforms like Amazon.

About ODRescue™

ODRescue™ is a program developed by FFF Enterprises, Inc., a testament to FFF Enterprises' commitment to enhancing community health and safety. The ODRescue Box™ and ODRescue Pouch™ are portable devices designed to help ensure the community is prepared to respond immediately to an overdose. Created to address the unmet needs of individuals suffering from addiction or accidental overdose, this program is more than just a response to the opioid crisis—it is a beacon of hope, empowering communities to take back control.

FFF Enterprises and ODRescue™ stand ready to help save lives and champion public health and community safety. Visit the ODRescue™ website to learn more.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to Nufactor, Inc., a specialty infusion company, InCircle, LLC, and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions.

