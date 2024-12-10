Odie Pet Insurance Implements Agentech to Automate Claims Tasking

A “tail-wagging” partnership transforms pet insurance claims with AI-powered efficiency, accuracy, and enhanced customer care

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agentech, a leading innovator in AI-driven insurance claims automation, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Odie Pet Insurance (Odie), a leader in B2B and D2C pet insurance solutions.

This marks a significant step toward redefining claims processing by integrating Agentech’s advanced ensemble of several hundred digital agents into Odie’s claims workflows. Together, Agentech and Odie are setting a new standard for speed, accuracy, and customer satisfaction in pet insurance claims management.

Odie, known for its commitment to customer-first innovation, has chosen Agentech’s AI-driven platform to effectively automate tasks, such as data extraction, generating pet health profiles, and medical records review. This will enable the company’s claims support team to focus on providing compassionate, high-quality service to members during critical moments.

"At Agentech, our mission is to empower insurers with intuitive AI technology that supports claims desk operations and elevates the customer experience," said Robin Roberson, president and co-founder of Agentech. "We are excited to partner with Odie, an insurer that shares our passion for innovation to deliver faster, more accurate claims resolutions that ultimately improve lives—both human and furry."

The integration of Agentech’s AI Agents into Odie’s platform will help make key stages of the claims process more efficient. These AI-powered digital agents will work seamlessly behind the scenes, helping the Odie team to accurately adjudicate claims with speed and precision. Odie’s decision to work with Agentech underscores the company’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technology in the pet insurance space. By embracing automation, Odie is positioning itself as a leader in the industry, offering pet owners a more efficient, reliable claims experience.

“Odie has always been focused on flexibility and innovation, and we pride ourselves on providing the highest level of customer care to our members,” said Miles Thorson, CEO and co-founder at Odie. “Partnering with Agentech is a big step in all these key areas. As pet parents ourselves, we know how important it is to have peace of mind when filing a claim. With Agentech’s AI-powered technology, we’re able to process claims faster, more accurately, and with less hassle—so, our team can continue to focus on providing the personal attention our insureds and their pets deserve.”

This partnership with Odie is part of Agentech’s broader strategy to bring AI-driven claims tasking automation to insurance providers across various sectors. As more companies recognize the value of automating tedious and time-consuming tasks, Agentech continues to expand its footprint, offering scalable solutions that reduce costs, improve accuracy, and enhance customer satisfaction.

“We’re seeing a growing demand for intelligent automation across the insurance industry, and we’re excited to be able to support innovative companies, like Odie, in their journey toward more efficient operations,” said Alex Pezold, CEO and co-founder of Agentech. “This partnership is a great example of how AI can transform not just the claims process, but the entire customer experience.”

About Agentech

Agentech specializes in AI-driven claims automation, providing digital agents that optimize workflows, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. With a focus on the insurance industry, Agentech’s innovative solutions empower carriers, TPAs, IA Firms, and third-party service providers to automate repetitive tasks, reduce operational costs, and improve service delivery. Agentech’s mission is to drive meaningful transformation through intelligent automation, empowering insurers to scale operations and deliver exceptional service. Seamlessly integrated with Snapsheet and ClickClaims, requiring minimal change management.

About Odie Pet Insurance

Odie Pet Insurance is a national pet health insurance brand founded with a revolutionary spirit and caregiving goal to provide all dog and cat owners access to essential pet care services through a centralized digital hub. Leveraging its technology-enabled platform, Odie simplifies access to vital pet care services for strategic partners – expanding reach, revenue streams, and product portfolios.

