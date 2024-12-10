YourUpdate TV Speaks with Sally Morrision of A Diamond Is Forever About Diamonds for the Holidays

D S Simon Media conducts a media tour with A Diamond Is Forever Discussing Dazzling Natural Diamond Gift Ideas for Christmas

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

There's something about a diamond, isn’t there? That undeniable sparkle, that silent promise. It’s no coincidence that we’re drawn to them, that people use them to mark the moments that matter most.

Very few things last forever, but natural diamonds are our eternal treasures. They radiate light and hold their magic, undimmed for billions of years.

So do each of us, keeping moments we wish to cherish, of deepest loves and triumphs.

Many people say the Christmas gifts they receive can feel transactional or pro forma rather than heartfelt. Seven in ten respondents to a recent survey said they have “felt disappointed” by Christmas gifts received from a loved one in the past.

Natural diamond jewelry is one of the most desired gifts they can think of… but also one of the most unexpected. Interestingly, 75% of both men and women said they would feel” surprised,” “appreciated,” and “adored” if they received natural diamond jewelry this Christmas.

Whether you give a piece of natural diamond jewelry that’s a few hundred dollars or tens of thousands, they will feel special, seen and loved this holiday season.

For more information, visit ADiamondIsForever.com

About YourUpdateTV:



YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of A Diamond Is Forever.



Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa4d8f5c-0791-4f63-b233-fea0ec93297e

