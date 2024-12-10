At Art Basel 2024, Lyra Drake debuted her first major exhibition, Infinite Faith in a Finite World, which blended art and technology, powered by PREM AI's artificial intelligence.

Miami Beach, Florida, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Drake, a pioneering multidisciplinary artist, unveiled her first major exhibition with Faena Art during Art Basel 2024. This was not just a celebration of art but a profound exploration of technology's intersection with human creativity. Powered by a custom artificial intelligence developed in collaboration with Prem AI, Lyra’s work showcased the innovative potential of high-tech artistry in a sustainable and privacy-conscious world.



Lyra Drake's Public Debut at Art Basel 2024

“At the heart of my latest work was a custom-engineered artificial intelligence, designed not merely as a tool but as an active participant in philosophical exploration,” Lyra Drake says. “The locally deployed AI models ran through dynamic interfaces that facilitated live, unscripted conversations with participants, opening a dialogue between humans and a machine ‘oracle.’ In this real-time exchange, I explored the contours of faith, belief, and the malleability of the human mind.”

Lyra’s work blended a reverence for ancient artistic practices with bold technological advancements. Set in the heart of the Faena Cathedral, her monolithic sculpture, Infinite Faith in a Finite World, 2024, housed Lyra’s custom-engineered AI consciousness, engaging the audience in live conversations. The exhibit was free and open to the public and ran from December 3 to 8, 2024 before going on a global tour.

Through these interactions, Lyra probed timeless questions: Is faith optional or foundational to being human? Does faith transcend or rely on belief? Participants were able to converse in real time with the AI, exploring the programming and deprogramming of belief and the way faith — whether in gods, dragons, or systems — shapes personal habits and power structures. By intertwining ancient philosophy with modern AI, Lyra offered a meditation on the future of human belief in a world increasingly mediated by technology.

"We are honored to partner with Lyra Drake in her historic artwork, which showed the positive possibilities of where technology could intersect with consciousness," says Brad Scott of Castle Park Investments, who led the private donor collective that acquired the sculpture on the morning of December 2, 2024.

Lyra created Infinite Faith in a Finite World, 2024 as a philanthropic artwork, with proceeds supporting two significant environmental initiatives: the protection of 3.2 million acres of Amazon rainforest in Ecuador with conservation organizations via Art into Acres and local coral regeneration efforts in Miami Beach via The Reefline.

A Synergy Between Art and Advanced AI Capabilities

The artist collaborated with Prem AI, an independent applied AI R&D lab based in Lugano, Switzerland, advancing private and personalized AI models accessible to all. Together, they transformed years of Lyra Drake’s personal journaling, reflections, and insights into a bespoke AI model. Designed for local deployment, this model powers her large-scale sculptures, enabling them to interact dynamically with visitors while preserving privacy and operating entirely offline. By integrating this custom AI, the sculptures transcend static forms, becoming intimate, responsive extensions of the artist’s thoughts and vision.

At the core of this exhibition was Prem AI’s purpose-built Small Language Models (SLMs), a compact yet powerful AI framework specifically designed for efficiency and minimal environmental impact. Unlike traditional, resource-intensive AI systems, Prem’s SLMs offer a distilled approach, enabling high-impact results with significantly reduced computational costs.

“This collaboration demonstrates how AI could amplify creative expression while addressing critical issues such as privacy, security, and environmental sustainability,” Lyra shares. “This exhibition is a reflection of my personal journey, powered by a technology that respects intimacy and individuality.”

Rethinking Privacy in the AI Age

Prem AI’s SLMs emphasize a future where AI is integrated harmoniously into human lives without compromising personal data. In a world where AI systems are increasingly competing for access to the most private information, Prem provides a secure space for sensitive and proprietary data. This empowers creators like Lyra Drake to harness AI as a tool for creation without sacrificing ownership or control.

“Data intimacy is the next frontier for AI systems. With Prem’s technology, artists and creators could build their own models, knowing their data remained private and secure,” says a representative from Prem AI. “This is not just about creating; it’s about retaining control and ensuring AI becomes an enabler, not an intruder.”

The Environmental Argument for SLMs

AI’s environmental footprint is a growing concern. By 2028, AI computing is projected to contribute 2.2 billion tons of CO2 annually, a staggering increase from 0.9 billion tons in 2023. Prem’s SLMs represent a paradigm shift, offering an order-of-magnitude reduction in emissions. This aligns with Lyra Drake’s commitment to sustainability, ensuring that her artistic endeavors left a minimal ecological footprint.

Art Meets Vision

Blending technology, interaction, and philosophical inquiry, Lyra’s work invited participants to challenge their own assumptions around how faith and belief operate in a rapidly evolving cultural and technological landscape. Prem challenges the world to imagine a new era of collaboration between humans and machines, where individual expression flourishes and advances the collective good. Lyra’s exhibition at the Faena Cathedral was more than an artistic statement; it was a glimpse into the future.

