[Latest] Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 21,413.4 Million by 2033 at a 5.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

According to a market research study, the demand analysis of Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 12,185.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12,891.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 21,413.4 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, HOYA Corporation (PENTAX Medical), Smith & Nephew plc, Cook Medical Inc., CONMED Corporation, Ambu A/S, Richard Wolf GmbH, STERIS plc, EndoChoice Holdings Inc, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Endoscopes, Visualization Systems, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, Accessories, Others), By Application (Diagnostic Endoscopy, Therapeutic Endoscopy, Screening, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12,185.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12,891.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 21,413.4 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations such as high-definition imaging, miniaturization, and AI integration in endoscope technology improve diagnostic precision and therapeutic outcomes, driving market growth and adoption across healthcare facilities worldwide.

Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders: Rising incidences of conditions like colorectal cancer, GERD, and IBD amplify demand for gastrointestinal endoscopy devices. These devices enable early detection, precise diagnosis, and effective treatment planning, supporting better patient outcomes and management of gastrointestinal diseases.

Shift towards Minimally Invasive Procedures: Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries over open surgeries propels the adoption of gastrointestinal endoscopy devices. Benefits such as reduced recovery times, lower complication rates, and shorter hospital stays enhance patient satisfaction and drive market expansion.

Aging Population: The global demographic shift towards an aging population contributes significantly to market growth. Elderly individuals are more susceptible to gastrointestinal ailments, necessitating regular screenings and therapeutic interventions facilitated by advanced endoscopy technologies.

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure: Investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing regions, bolster access to advanced medical technologies including gastrointestinal endoscopy devices. Improved healthcare facilities and diagnostic capabilities support increased procedural volumes and market penetration.

Regulatory Advancements and Standards: Stringent regulatory frameworks ensure safety, efficacy, and quality standards for gastrointestinal endoscopy devices. Compliance with regulatory requirements stimulates innovation, enhances product reliability, and fosters trust among healthcare providers and patients alike, driving market dynamics and growth.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Medtronic introduced GI Genius, an AI-powered endoscopy module in India, designed to aid in the detection and treatment of colorectal cancer. This technology provides real-time data and improves visualization during colonoscopy procedures, empowering physicians with advanced diagnostic capabilities for better patient outcomes.

In 2022, FUJIFILM India introduced FushKnife, a diathermic slitter, and ClutchCutter, a rotatable forceps, at the 63rd Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology (ISGCON) in Jaipur. These advanced tools showcase FUJIFILM’s commitment to enhancing gastrointestinal endoscopy capabilities and innovation in India.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2024: USD 12,891.8 Million
Projected Market Size in 2033: USD 21,413.4 Million
Market Size in 2023: USD 12,185.1 Million
CAGR Growth Rate: 5.8% CAGR
Base Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2024-2033
Key Segment: By Product Type, Application, End User and Region

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Reduction in Elective Procedures: During the pandemic, there was a significant reduction in elective endoscopy procedures as healthcare resources were diverted to manage COVID-19 patients, impacting procedural volumes and revenue for device manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Global supply chain disruptions caused delays in the manufacturing and distribution of gastrointestinal endoscopy devices, leading to shortages and affecting market availability.

Resumption of Elective Procedures: As COVID-19 restrictions eased and healthcare systems adapted to new protocols, there was a gradual resumption of elective endoscopy procedures, boosting procedural volumes and revenue for device manufacturers.

Technological Innovation: Increased focus on technological advancements, such as telehealth integration, AI-assisted diagnostics, and remote monitoring capabilities, has driven recovery by enhancing procedural efficiency and patient safety.

Shift towards Minimally Invasive Procedures: Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures post-pandemic has accelerated the adoption of gastrointestinal endoscopy devices, as they offer reduced risks of infection, shorter recovery times, and improved patient outcomes compared to traditional surgical interventions.

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure: Investments in healthcare infrastructure and digital health technologies have supported the recovery of the market by improving access to gastrointestinal endoscopy services and enhancing diagnostic capabilities.

Regulatory Adaptations: Regulatory adaptations and guidelines focusing on infection control measures and safety protocols have reassured patients and healthcare providers, fostering confidence in resuming regular endoscopy procedures and supporting market recovery efforts.

Patient and Provider Safety Measures: Implementation of stringent infection control protocols and safety measures in healthcare settings has reassured patients and healthcare providers, encouraging them to resume elective procedures using gastrointestinal endoscopy devices.

Education and Training Initiatives: Increased emphasis on education and training programs for healthcare professionals on the safe and effective use of gastrointestinal endoscopy devices post-pandemic has facilitated smoother recovery and adoption of advanced technologies in clinical practice.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market – Regional Analysis

The Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the trend in the gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market includes a strong emphasis on technological advancements and the adoption of AI-driven diagnostics. There is also a growing preference for premium endoscopic equipment in hospitals and ASCs, driven by higher healthcare expenditures and stringent regulatory standards promoting advanced medical technologies.

Europe: Europe sees a trend towards sustainable healthcare practices, influencing the adoption of eco-friendly endoscopy devices and accessories. There’s also a focus on integrated healthcare systems, promoting the use of telemedicine and remote monitoring capabilities within endoscopic procedures, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region experiences a trend towards rapid market expansion due to increasing healthcare infrastructure investments and rising awareness of gastrointestinal health. There’s a significant uptake of cost-effective endoscopic solutions in clinics and ASCs, along with advancements in mobile health technologies to facilitate remote consultations and expand access to rural areas.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA exhibits a trend towards improving healthcare accessibility through public-private partnerships and government initiatives. There’s a growing demand for affordable and portable endoscopy devices to address regional healthcare disparities. Additionally, technological advancements in endoscopic imaging and therapeutic capabilities are being tailored to meet local healthcare needs and enhance diagnostic accuracy in the region.

Browse the full “Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Endoscopes, Visualization Systems, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, Accessories, Others), By Application (Diagnostic Endoscopy, Therapeutic Endoscopy, Screening, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/gastrointestinal-endoscopy-devices-market/





List of the prominent players in the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market:

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

HOYA Corporation (PENTAX Medical)

Smith & Nephew plc

Cook Medical Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Ambu A/S

Richard Wolf GmbH

STERIS plc

EndoChoice Holdings Inc.

Others

The Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Endoscopes

Visualization Systems

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Devices

Capsule Endoscopes

Accessories

Others

By Application

Diagnostic Endoscopy

Therapeutic Endoscopy

Screening

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

