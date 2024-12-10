Visory Health Joins Fast Company's Esteemed 2024 Brands That Matter List

The health tech company is honored to receive an award for its solution to make affordable medications accessible to everyone

ESTERO, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way Veterans, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, announces today that it has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual 2024 Brands That Matter list earning recognition in the On the Rise category. The list recognizes companies and organizations disrupting industries to positively impact society.

Visory Health was selected for its prescription discount card, developed for those often underserved: families, caregivers, Veterans, and their families, to ensure no one should have to choose between affording groceries or prescriptions. The company’s innovative business model and independence from PBMs exemplify a groundbreaking approach, highlighting the transformation Visory is working to build.

"We're on a mission to democratize access to affordable medication. We understand that healthcare costs can be overwhelming for many people, and we're committed to providing solutions that make healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Visory Health CEO and Founder Susan Lang.

The average cost of family health insurance through an employer has seen a significant increase of 7% , costing over $25,000 in premiums per year – a new decade high with many struggling to afford their medications. To see how this increase affects people, Visory Health conducted a survey, which found that 48% of respondents over 55 had been forced to choose between prescriptions and essential bills. 45% of those aged 35 - 54 also faced similar decisions. Springing into action, Visory Health has taken to community events to educate the public on affordable alternatives to save on prescriptions.

"At Visory Health, we believe your health is a fundamental right, not a privilege. We're determined to disrupt the status quo and ensure everyone can access affordable and oftentimes critical medication,” said Visory Health SVP, Growth Alexandra Robertson. “We're fighting for the health and well-being of all individuals.”

Since its launch two and a half years ago, Visory Health has become one of the leading prescription discount cards and is available at over 36,000 pharmacy partners nationwide including Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, and more.

