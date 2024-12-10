Epiq Service Cloud Expands AI Capabilities

Legal clients can now access, create, and deploy custom AI applications and workflows

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced today new AI capabilities in the Epiq Service Cloud. The new Epiq Service Cloud AI capabilities enable clients to access proprietary Epiq AI technologies, services, and applications and create their own custom AI applications.

The Epiq Service Cloud is a legal technology and services platform that is helping to transform corporate legal departments and law firms. Building on Microsoft and Amazon (AWS) AI capabilities, such as Azure OpenAI and AWS Anthropic Claude, the Epiq Service Cloud now supports:

Multiple Large Language Models (LLMs), including private hosting of custom LLMs

Private, secure, and customizable AI applications for document summarization, image narration, and classification and sentiment analysis

Epiq AI skills available as private APIs, enhancing security

Flexible development options with the use of any vector database, embeddings model, or LLM

Frameworks to develop prompt management libraries

Additional security and privacy through role-based access controls and reporting

Live performance metrics, alerting, and detailed telemetry

Private logging of user activity to ensure safety reportability and AI security

Options to deploy in any public or private cloud, including the Epiq Service Cloud or on premise



“We have a similar ethos as Epiq in taking a calculated and strategic approach to leveraging AI,” said Ricky Brooman, Director of Litigation Support Services at Saul Ewing LLP. “We’re confident in our partnership and the new capabilities that both the platform and consulting services will enable.”

Epiq has created multiple AI applications leveraging the Epiq Service Cloud AI Platform, including Image Narration, Summarization, and Sentiment Analysis. These applications are available for immediate use by Epiq clients in the Epiq Service Cloud. Clients and partners can integrate the AI technologies and services supporting these and other applications into other workflows or systems. Legal departments and law firms can access Epiq Service Cloud AI services and applications using private tenant or private cloud instances.

By leveraging the secure and advanced Epiq AI Platform to create and deploy AI applications, Epiq clients and partners avoid the direct investment in teams of engineers and data scientists, and the technologies and infrastructure that require continuous capital and operating expenditures to stay current.

As the leading provider in the legal industry of managed application and infrastructure services, Epiq leverages managed services and consulting resources to help clients with their AI initiatives. Fireman, an Epiq company, provides AI and data consulting services to law firms, including AI opportunity assessments and the critical data modernization services needed to maximize the value of AI investments; this includes data strategy, governance, and Microsoft-based data platforming.

“With the Epiq Service Cloud’s AI Platform, in combination with our services, we are eliminating the challenges of deploying and maintaining AI,” said Eric Crawley, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Advanced Solutions, Epiq. “Our clients trust us with their AI transformations and it’s exciting to see the results they’re delivering.”

Epiq continues to advance AI-enabled legal capabilities, co-innovating with partners, cloud services, and AI leaders Microsoft and AWS. Epiq has a dedicated team of more than 100 expert developers, data scientists, and technologists building AI-enabled solutions for clients, who hold multiple patents in the fields of Composite AI, Data Replication, and Real-time AI Processing.

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

