Taboola Signs New Content Recommendations Deal with Future, Extending Partnership into 12th Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Future , a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher of specialist media. The new agreement takes Taboola’s relationship with Future into its 12th year.

In the new deal, Future will continue to implement Taboola’s suite of products to help grow its audience, optimise user engagement and drive revenue across its large portfolio spanning multiple sectors including technology, entertainment, and lifestyle. Notable titles include TechRadar, Marie Claire, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gamer among others.

Future will continue to utilise Taboola Feed , which provides readers with personalised multi-format content recommendations to create a more engaging experience. In addition, Future will continue to implement Explore More, an offering designed to increase session depth and engage users visiting publisher sites directly from social media and apps.

Eric Harris, Chief Operating Officer at Future said: “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Taboola as we look to reach and engage new and existing audiences with our high-quality, expert content.”

Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola said: “Future is home to some of the world’s most well-known, diverse brands including TechRadar, Marie Claire, Tom’s Guide, Cinemablend, and more. We’re honoured to have had their vote of confidence for more than a decade, and we look forward to continuing to provide Future with a holistic approach to audience building and monetization.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

contact: nicole.g@taboola.com

