Americas Partnership Investor Network Builds on Momentum to Advance Economic Opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean

From Left to right: Raúl Pomares, Founding Partner of Sonen Capital, Melissa Ramirez, Managing Partner at IDC Network, Ryan Bloomer, Founder of K50 Ventures and Claudia Duran, Managing Director of Endeavor Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Americas Partnership Investor Network met Monday, November 18 in Miami, FL to mark the expansion of the network and its investment commitments in Latin America and the Caribbean. The event, hosted by Endeavor Miami, brought together over 80 investors, policymakers, and business leaders. The event highlighted Americas Partnership Investor Network’s progress since its launch on July 17, 2024. It introduced new investors, reaffirming the partnership’s commitment to advancing economic opportunities for Latin American and Caribbean founders.

Americas Partnership Investor Network was launched to bridge investment gaps and connect Latin American and Caribbean entrepreneurs with strategic investors, mentors, and resources. The initiative has already achieved significant milestones, with $1.7B pledged, $92M deployed, 18 anchor investors, and 9 new investors joining the network.

"The event was a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of collaboration and innovation," said Claudia Duran , Regional Managing Director for North America and Managing Director of Endeavor Miami. "The Americas Partnership Investor Network is about more than funding—it's about building bridges between visionary Latin American and Caribbean founders and committed investors to foster inclusive economic growth and create lasting change. Together, we are shaping businesses and the future of an entire region."

Irene Arias , CEO of IDB Lab, emphasized, “Our commitment is to bridge investment gaps and empower Latin American and Caribbean entrepreneurs by connecting them with strategic investors, mentors, and resources. The Americas Partnership Investor Network is a key driver of this mission."

"Our government firmly believes that promoting entrepreneurship and fostering robust local and regional ecosystems are key drivers of growth and development for our countries. Gatherings like this showcase the unwavering commitment of investors to channel capital into the region, fueling innovation and unlocking transformative opportunities for our communities," said Sabrina Sauksteliskis, Director of Uruguay Innovation Hub.

A key feature of the evening was a dynamic panel discussion moderated by Claudia Durán on the topic, “Why is investing in Latin American and Caribbean founders important?” Panelists Ryan Bloomer , Founder of K50 Ventures; Raúl Pomares , Founding Partner of Sonen Capital; and Melissa Ramirez , Managing Partner at IDC Network, shared insights into how investment drives innovation and addresses systemic challenges in the region. They discussed the critical role of entrepreneurship in advancing climate solutions, fostering gender equality, and creating jobs, emphasizing the transformative impact of strategic investment on both regional and global scales.

The evening’s program featured impactful remarks from Ramón Negrón , Director for Western Hemisphere Strategy at the National Security Council; a video message from Senator Chris Dodd , Special Presidential Advisor for the Western Hemisphere; and Austin Johnson, Director of Foreign Policy and Latin America Affairs for Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL), highlighting the U.S. commitment to strengthening regional ties through bipartisan support. Irene Arias Hofman , CEO of IDB Lab; Sabrina Sauksteliskis , Director of Uruguay Innovation Hub; and Ramon Escobar , Managing Director for Actum, Ines Bonicelli Business Lead for Uruguay Innovation Hub and APIN’s Investor Lead, further emphasized the value this network is providing to mobilize investment and drive innovation in the region.

At the heart of the Americas Partnership Investor Network’s mission lies its focus on regional competitiveness and tangible outcomes. Through its strategic approach, the network addresses systemic barriers, providing entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive in global markets. APIN’s efforts have led to measurable progress, from advancing climate-friendly technologies to nurturing inclusive leadership.

About Endeavor Miami:

Endeavor’s Miami affiliate, established in 2013 with the support of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, is the first U.S. affiliate of the global Endeavor organization. In 2023, Miami’s Endeavor Entrepreneurs generated over $900M in revenues and employed more than 6,000 individuals. The affiliate currently supports 35 companies and 60 Endeavor Entrepreneurs.

About the Americas Partnership Investor Network (APIN):

APIN is a public-private partnership designed to mobilize private capital to Latin America and the Caribbean and connect LAC founders with strategic investors and mentors. Since its launch, APIN has pledged over $1.7 billion and deployed $92.130.00 million to drive growth, strengthen ecosystems, and advance regional innovation. APIN is creating pathways to develop entrepreneurship and economic competitiveness by prioritizing impactful, scalable investments.

