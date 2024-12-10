Investors who lost money with shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) prior to May 2019 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: GL shares also have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 30, 2024, an investor in NYSE: GL shares filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by Globe Life Inc. . f/k/a Torchmark Corporation. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants repeatedly attributed the Company's consistent premium revenue growth "to increased agent count and productivity" and that in addition, Globe Life's Code of Conduct stated, among other things, that "[t]he Company is committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment," that "[v]iolence and threatening behavior are not permitted," and that "[t]he use of illegal drugs in the workplace will not be tolerated."

On October 4, 2024, a consolidated complaint was filed.

Those who purchased shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.