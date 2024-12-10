Ahold Delhaize USA and The Campbell’s Company Launch Regenerative Agriculture Pilot to Reduce Scope 3 Emissions Associated with Potato Farming.

SALISBURY, N.C. and CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its commitment to understanding and reducing emissions across the value chain, leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has announced another Scope 3 pilot program – this time focused on the potato crop. Over the next three years, the company will work with The Campbell’s Company (Campbell’s) to reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with potato farming. This collaboration will support partner farms to implement regenerative farming techniques to create more resilient agricultural systems and reduce carbon emissions through soil health practices and other opportunities.

Leveraging financial investments from Ahold Delhaize USA and Campbell’s, the pilot will support three potato farms in North Carolina, New York and Michigan. The initiative covers 1,000 acres across these farms, corresponding with the approximate number of acres needed annually to grow potatoes for the Campbell’s products sold in Ahold Delhaize USA brand stores. The potatoes harvested from this project will be combined with conventionally grown potatoes to produce Kettle Brand® chips, Cape Cod® chips and Campbell’s® soups, which will be available in Ahold Delhaize USA local brand stores.

“As a company committed to enabling healthier people and planet, we’re excited to explore the potential positive impacts of regenerative agriculture on another crop as part of our continued progress on Scope 3,” said Marc Stolzman, Chief Sustainability Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA. “Both companies have strong commitments to environmental sustainability, and we’re proud to work alongside the Campbell’s team to test how we can best collaborate to reduce emissions in the value chain.”

The pilot will focus on farming practices such as cover cropping, compost application, nutrient management and conversion of farm equipment to renewable energy sources. Additionally, the companies will work with farmers to measure soil health and emissions impacts, while leveraging Campbell’s broader work to support potato farmers. Campbell’s has engaged all its potato suppliers in its sustainable agriculture program since 2023.

“Potatoes are a key ingredient used across our portfolio,” said Stewart Lindsay, Campbell’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “Collaborations like this help connect our customers and consumers to the farmers who grow key ingredients in the food we make while actively helping to measure and advance sustainability and regenerative agricultural practices in our supply chain.”

Matt Maughan, Director of Ag Innovation and Sustainability at CSS Farms, which operates a farm in New York state participating in the pilot, added, "With the support of Campbell’s and Ahold Delhaize USA, we are proud to advance our sustainability efforts in significant ways. We look forward to building on this collaboration and the important impact we can make together."

This is the third farmland-focused pilot Ahold Delhaize USA has announced this year, and one of several for Campbell’s, as both companies work to advance their Scope 3 commitments. In addition to its work in potatoes, Campbell’s investments in regenerative agriculture include partnerships with its California tomato farmers and its U.S. flour and wheat suppliers.

“We’re very excited to obtain the learnings from these pilot projects,” said Kendrick Repko, Director of Sustainable Products for Ahold Delhaize USA. “The takeaways will allow us to broaden our partnerships and advance this important work.”

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands that also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

About The Campbell’s Company

For 155 years, The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) (Campbell’s) has been connecting people through food they love. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Today, the company is a North American focused brand powerhouse, generating fiscal 2024 net sales of $9.6 billion across two divisions: Meals & Beverages and Snacks. Our portfolio of 16 leadership brands includes Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Chunky, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao’s, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. For more information, visit thecampbellscompany.com

