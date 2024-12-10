H1 Partners with CTI to Streamline Clinical Trial PI and Site Selection for More Inclusive and Efficient Trials

Leading Contract Research Organization integrates H1’s Trial Landscape platform to optimize global site selection, enhance diversity efforts, and streamline operational efficiency

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , on a mission to connect the world to the right doctors, today announced a strategic partnership with CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting Services ( CTI ), a leading global full-spectrum research service provider. Through this partnership, CTI will leverage H1’s Trial Landscape platform to drive data-informed clinical trial planning and execution to enhance strategic feasibility, real-world evidence, and clinical trial execution on a global scale. This integration bolsters efficiency and advances diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in clinical trials, ultimately making research more representative and impactful.

The collaboration arrives at a critical time for Contract Research Organizations (CROs), which face the challenge of performing complex analyses of multiple datasets across diverse indications and geographic regions to make informed decisions regarding study and research site strategy. Trial Landscape, H1’s robust AI-powered clinical trial data repository, simplifies this effort, delivering instantaneous insights into patient demographics and treatment sites worldwide, allowing CTI to focus its efforts on executing successful trials.

A key focus of the partnership is CTI’s commitment to FDA diversity guidelines . Using H1’s data, CTI will develop comprehensive diversity action plans, identifying trial sites and PIs with access to underrepresented patient populations. This ensures trials yield comprehensive, representative data—improving research quality, safety, and relevance.

“We’re excited to partner with H1 and leverage the advanced capabilities of the Trial Landscape platform,” said Earl Seltzer , Senior Director of Strategy & Innovation at CTI. “This partnership enhances our operational efficiency while strengthening our ability to deliver inclusive and impactful clinical trials that meet the evolving needs of clients and patients across diverse therapeutic areas.”

The Trial Landscape platform supports throughout the trial lifecycle. During the pre-award phase, H1’s data will support precise site and patient identification, a critical factor for securing trial awards. In the post-award stage, the platform will ensure timely and effective execution, enabling CTI to meet the needs of sponsors and improve trial outcomes globally.

“By utilizing H1's Trial Landscape platform, we optimize both pre-award feasibility and post-award execution processes,” said Denise Hopkins , PharmD, VP, Global Real World Evidence & Late Phase Research at CTI. “This partnership enhances our ability to gather actionable late-stage real-world evidence that informs trial outcomes, driving operational excellence and reinforcing CTI’s position as a leader in high-quality clinical research.”

“This partnership highlights the growing impact of H1’s Trial Landscape platform within the CRO market,” said Ariel Katz , co-founder and CEO of H1. “Working alongside a respected leader such as CTI validates our ability to enhance clinical trial processes from planning to execution, and also strengthens our shared commitment to excellence and world-class research. Together, we’re improving access to vital treatments.”

About CTI

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services is a global, privately held, research service organization, delivering a complete spectrum of clinical trial and consulting services throughout the lifecycle of development, from concept to commercialization. CTI’s focused therapeutic approach provides clinical and disease area expertise with nuanced regulator support. CTI also offers a fully integrated multi-specialty clinical research site and complete global laboratory services. Now in its third decade, CTI is one of the 20 largest contract research organizations in the world, with associates in more than 60 countries across six continents. CTI is headquartered in the Greater Cincinnati area, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.ctifacts.com .

About H1

H1 connects the world to the right doctors and is the leading source of truth for global HCP, clinical, and research information for life sciences, healthcare, and non-governmental organizations. Leveraging next-gen analytics and AI, H1’s enterprise solutions democratize access to HCP data, diversity insights and groundbreaking research for life sciences, academic medical institutions, health systems, and payers. The H1 platform fuels a robust product suite that helps support the advancement of innovative and inclusive medicine. Today, more than 250 customers trust H1 to keep them current with the latest information on HCPs everywhere including their clinical and scholarly work and spheres of influence, connect them with the right thought and treatment leaders digitally and face-to-face, guide their strategies to increase adherence to evidence-based medicine, inform inclusive clinical trial design, provide access to groundbreaking science, and accelerate time to market. Learn more at h1.co .

