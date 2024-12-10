Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Celebrates the Launch of Autism Knowledge Gateway

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) , a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, proudly hosted "An Evening to Advance Autism Care" at The Tower Club in Vienna, VA and marked the highly anticipated launch of the Autism Knowledge Gateway (AKG). An AI-powered platform designed to connect families, clinicians and researchers with vital insights to advance autism care, the AKG has already shown its transformative potential to not only unite the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) community, but also to harness the power of what is already known about medical care for autistic patients while waiting for research that is still underway.

“The event brought together a diverse group of attendees, including researchers, clinicians, caregivers, advocates and individuals with ASD, for a meaningful evening centered on improving access to basic medical care for autistic patients,” says Shawn Murphy, vice president, TLI. “This event was about more than launching a platform—it was about launching a movement. By making critical medical knowledge accessible to healthcare providers, parents, caregivers, advocates and patients, we can begin to bridge the gap in care for autistic individuals today, not years down the line.”

Moderated by TLI Chairman and CEO, Bill Oldham, the presentations and conversations blended compelling data with deeply personal stories, energizing attendees to embrace the achievable aim of improved health outcomes.

A dynamic panel discussion featured expert perspectives from leaders including:

Neena Haider, PhD, Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School

Chris D'Adamo, PhD, Director of Research, Center for Integrative Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Deepa Menon, MBBS, MD, FAAP, MSHA, Kennedy Krieger Institute



Heartfelt contributions from parents of children with ASD included Lisa Ackerman and Dawn Loughborough who shared their personal experiences.

The AKG is dedicated to improving basic medical care for autistic patients by including over 40,000 peer-reviewed articles in an AI-powered research database for easy searchability, delivering evidence-based research directly into the hands of those who need it most—clinicians, caregivers and patients. The AKG is poised to revolutionize autism care by removing barriers to vital information, enabling healthcare providers to deliver effective treatment for comorbid conditions that significantly impact quality of life.

“The launch of the AKG comes at a time when healthcare spending for children with ASD is significantly higher than for their non-autistic peers, and many providers feel ill-equipped to meet the complex needs of this patient population,” shares Murphy. “The AKG aims to close this gap by providing comprehensive, up-to-date resources and peer-reviewed medical interventions to improve patient outcomes.”

Keri Schoenbrun, development director, TLI, says, "The evening proved to be a pivotal moment for the autism community, characterized by unity, collaboration and a shared commitment to actionable change. Diverse voices—parents, researchers and physicians—aligned behind the critical goal of enhancing healthcare access and outcomes for autistic individuals. This collaborative spirit underscored the power of the AKG to serve as a unifying platform for advancing care.”

TLI is hosting free pilot programs for patients, caregivers and clinicians to further the AKG’s reach and impact. Donations to support expanded platform capabilities and outreach are also welcome. To learn more about the AKG or to support its mission, visit Autism Knowledge Gateway.

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses. TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn .

