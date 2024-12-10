Apiiro Closes Breakthrough 2024 with 275% Growth as CIOs and CISOs Prioritize ASPM to Supercharge Secure Software Delivery

Company grows 3x year-over-year; Closes two largest deals in the ASPM market saving Fortune 10 giants tens of millions annually

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , the leading application security posture management (ASPM) platform, today announced significant company momentum, including a 275% increase in new business growth, driven by product innovation, customer acquisition, and market expansion amidst increased adoption of its ASPM platform. With Apiiro, large enterprise customers are discovering their software architecture from code-to-runtime in minutes using seamless API integration powered by its Deep Code Analysis (DCA) technology.

Generative AI has created exponential growth in code changes, bringing new layers of complexity to software, application security, and security architectures resulting in manual, time-consuming security reviews and noisy alerts based on generic vulnerabilities, scoring that doesn’t understand the customer software architecture. To combat this, enterprises are prioritizing ASPM in their 2025 security budgets to streamline the identification, prioritization, remediation, and prevention of actual risks to the business, and not vulnerabilities. By delivering deep visibility into software architecture, Apiiro is empowering customers to design, develop, and deliver secure software faster.

“2024 has been a remarkable year of growth for Apiiro, fueled by our commitment to continuous product innovation, including detecting risks at the design phase and mapping your software architecture from code-to-runtime, as well as an increasing customer base, including the two largest multi-million dollar deals the ASPM market has ever seen,” said Idan Plotnik, co-founder and CEO of Apiiro. “The rapid pace of software development and friction between software developers, application security, and risk management is preventing businesses from securely delivering code to the production faster, resulting in major barriers to business growth.”

As modern enterprises prioritize ASPM to address this challenge, Apiiro has proven to effectively equip software developers and application security engineers with a unified platform that provides unique code-to-runtime context throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC) that helps deliver secure code faster. The company will continue to build upon its momentum in the year ahead, and empower enterprises worldwide to accelerate the design, development and delivery of secure software by automating risk management and eliminating manual processes.

Customer Base Expands with Largest Deal in the ASPM Market

This year, Apiiro closed the largest deal in the ASPM market , a testament to the value of ASPM in modern, risk-based application security (AppSec) strategies. With more than 8,000 applications in its portfolio, the Fortune 10 enterprise is projected to save tens of millions annually by using Apiiro’s ASPM platform to achieve deep visibility into software architecture, automate manual processes, prevent risks, and significantly enhance its application security posture.

Apiiro tripled new business growth in 2024 and increased its global customer base by nearly 40% as companies like Shell , SoFi , Rakuten , Cloudera , BlackRock, ZoomInfo, and more leverage the power of Apiiro’s ASPM to design, develop, and deliver secure code to the cloud.

Product Innovation Detects Risks Before A Single Line of Code is Written

To further its commitment to autonomous security across the entire software development lifecycle, Apiiro introduced powerful new capabilities in 2024, including Risk Detection at Design Phase , an AI-driven capability that automatically analyzes feature requests to identify risks and proactively initiate security reviews or threat models at the earliest stage of the application development lifecycle. Code-to-Runtime uses Apiiro's deep code analysis (DCA) technology to map software architecture and trace all types of software components to code owners, delivering actionable insights to the right developer, and making risk prioritization, remediation, and prevention more efficient.

In addition, the launch of the SHINE integration program enables Apiiro technology partners to seamlessly integrate with the tools security and development teams rely on to provide customers with holistic, interconnected, and vendor-neutral visibility, enriched with Apiiro’s deep context.

Industry Recognition Reflects Growth and Market Impact

As a result of its dedication to delivering secure software faster, Apiiro has received several industry accolades in 2024, including recognition in CRN’s Stellar Startups , a list of the most exciting, channel-focused startup vendors with leading-edge technologies that are creating new opportunities for solution providers. In addition, the company was recognized in three Application Security (AppSec) categories in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security and is a leader in the ASPM Category according to Gartner Peer Insights .

About Apiiro

Apiiro is the ASPM platform that empowers you to design, develop, and deliver secure code faster. Companies like Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Rakuten, SoFi, and Shell rely on Apiiro’s patented technology to automatically discover their software architecture and identify risky changes across all code, supply chain, and infrastructure components – so they can prevent application risk without slowing innovation. The company is backed by Greylock, Kleiner Perkins, and General Catalyst.

