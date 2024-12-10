Ohio's IMAP Program Offers Full Tuition Coverage for Tech Elevator Coding Bootcamps

Ohio residents can receive a no-cost pathway to in-demand tech careers.

Columbus, OH., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Elevator , a leading technology training provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand skills for the modern workforce, is pleased to announce that through the Ohio Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation, students can earn awards up to 100% of coding bootcamp tuition via the Individual Microcredential Assistance Program (IMAP).

To qualify, students must be Ohio residents and complete the application, acceptance, and enrollment process for a Tech Elevator coding bootcamp cohort. During the Tech Elevator bootcamp, students will earn nine in-demand microcredentials, including object-oriented programming, SQL and relational database management, web design and responsive layouts, JavaScript, and more.

Skills gained in the bootcamp will equip students for a rewarding career in software development, offering long-term benefits including upward economic mobility, competitive salaries, flexible and remote job positions, and the opportunity to work on innovative and impactful projects.

Tech Elevator has educated more than 3,500+ students nationwide, including thousands in Ohio alone. To learn more about the funding opportunity, visit https://www.techelevator.com/imap/.

About Tech Elevator

Tech Elevator, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN), is an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. Tech Elevator, a leading technology training provider, has graduated more than 3,500 coding bootcamp students, placing them in software development positions with over 900 hiring partners nationwide. Through our full-time and part-time, in-person and National Live Remote immersive online coding bootcamps, we teach students from various backgrounds to become software developers while helping them build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections through our Pathway Program™ to land a meaningful job in tech.

About IMAP



The Individual Microcredential Assistance Program (IMAP) helps Ohioans participate in a training program to receive a credential at no cost. IMAP training providers will cover tuition, fees, and additional costs to help you learn new skills and earn a credential that can lead to a good job. Individuals interested in earning a credential can find more information at https://workforce.ohio.gov/initiatives/initiatives/imap/for-individuals.

Elizabeth Blake Tech Elevator imap@techelevator.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.