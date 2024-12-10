The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors The Mass Audubon Society

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Audubon Society collaborated in a volunteer initiative with the SBB Research Group Foundation, which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

At the heart of the Mass Audubon Society’s efforts, Charity Leader Emily Cerra led a meaningful volunteer initiative at Drumlin Farm in Lincoln, Massachusetts. Cerra and her colleague Lauren Pajer organized a hands-on powerful opportunity to support sustainable agriculture and contribute directly to local food production.

Volunteers gathered early to assist the farm team in vital tasks, including weeding crop rows, picking produce, and watering the fields. They accomplished in just three hours what would have taken the farmers days to complete on their own. “Gathering together, learning about the farming techniques used at Drumlin, and seeing how quickly many hands could tackle vast amounts of weeds was incredibly rewarding,” said Cerra. “The farmers were pleasantly surprised at just how much we were able to accomplish.”

Drumlin Farm grows fifty different fruits and vegetables, from kohlrabi to bok choy, across 30 acres of Boyce Field. The farm’s commitment to sustainable practices, including crop rotation, cover crops, and soil enrichment without chemical fertilizers or pesticides, underscores its dedication to organic agriculture. Produce from the farm supports the local community through weekly contributions to nearby food pantries and sales through its CSA, farm stand, and local markets. Proceeds from these sales fund the sanctuary’s nature-based programs for families and children.

This initiative advanced the farm’s mission and exemplified the impact of community engagement in supporting sustainable food systems. The funds contributed to Drumlin Farm will continue to support its agricultural efforts and environmental education programs, fostering a healthy and resilient ecosystem.

To learn more about The Mass Audubon Society and Drumlin Farm, please visit https://www.massaudubon.org/places-to-explore/wildlife-sanctuaries/drumlin-farm

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.