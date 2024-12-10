Motley Fool Asset Management Appoints Jonathan Thomas as Chief Marketing Officer

Jonathan Thomas brings over two decades of experience in financial services industry to the marketing team

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motley Fool Asset Management (“The Company”), an actively managed investment firm with proprietary ETFs and $1.3 Billion in assets under management, has appointed Jonathan Thomas as Chief Marketing Officer to lead all marketing strategies. Jonathan brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry.

In his new role, Jonathan will oversee the creation and growth of all marketing strategies for Motley Fool Asset Management, invigorating the uniquely “Foolish” ETFs. His extensive background includes leadership roles at prominent institutions such as Janus Henderson, LPL, Edelman Financial Services, AIG, Smith Barney, KBS Capital Markets Group, and Dimensional Fund Advisors. Jonathan's experience in storytelling and omnichannel marketing has consistently enhanced customer engagement across the industry.

“As someone who has admired Motley Fool Asset Management’s approach to investing for years, I’m thrilled to help expand the reach and impact of our ETFs,” said Jonathan Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our goal is to make investing approachable, transparent, and rewarding for everyone, and I look forward to working with the team to achieve that.”

Jonathan will collaborate with departmental leaders, the investment team, and his marketing team to inform and educate investors and advisors about the Company's diverse range of active and passive index ETFs.

Jonathan holds a Bachelor of Arts in English-Journalism from the University of Delaware.

About Motley Fool Asset Management

The investment advisor for the Fund is Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (“MFAM”). MFAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Motley Fool Investment Management, LLC, whose parent company, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc., is a multimedia financial-services holding company.

MFAM is an investment firm with six proprietary ETFs. MFAM is an affiliate of The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), a separate legal entity, offering investors a way to put the Foolish philosophy to work without having to pick stocks themselves. MFAM proudly offers three actively managed ETFs, and three passive ETFs. Together, their products can work in combinations to potentially create a complete, well-diversified equity portfolio. Individually, they can add additional layers of diversification that can differ from broad market performance.

