ACC Medlink Highlights Commitment to Excellence in Patient Care at ACMA Case Management Conference

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACC Medlink, a leading provider of long-distance medical transportation services, proudly participated in this year’s ACMA Case Management Conference, where case management professionals, healthcare leaders, and patient care advocates gathered to discuss the future of healthcare delivery and patient support.





As a trusted partner in ensuring seamless transitions of care, ACC Medlink’s presence at the conference reinforced the company’s dedication to working collaboratively with case managers, social workers, and healthcare providers nationwide.

The conference provided an invaluable opportunity for ACC Medlink to showcase its state-of-the-art medical transport services, which include long-distance patient transport in specially equipped, comfortable Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans designed to prioritize safety, dignity, and care. Team members engaged with attendees to share best practices, innovative solutions, and success stories that underscore the importance of reliable medical transport in improving patient outcomes.

“Being part of the ACMA Case Management Conference allows us to connect with professionals who share our mission of providing exceptional care and support during critical transitions,” said Truman Bethel, Sales Coordinator at ACC Medlink. “We’re proud to play a vital role in easing the burden for patients and their families, ensuring their journeys are as smooth and stress-free as possible.”

ACC Medlink also unveiled its latest initiatives, including enhanced communication protocols and expanded service coverage, aimed at addressing the evolving needs of the healthcare community. These advancements align with the company’s commitment to innovation and compassionate care.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, ACC Medlink remains steadfast in its promise to provide case managers and healthcare professionals with dependable solutions for patient transport. The company looks forward to future collaborations stemming from connections made at the ACMA Case Management Conference.

About ACC Medlink

ACC Medlink is a leader in long-distance medical transportation, offering non-emergency services tailored to patients requiring exceptional care and comfort. With a dedicated team and modern fleet, the company is committed to delivering unparalleled service that prioritizes the well-being of patients and peace of mind for families.

For more information about ACC Medlink, visit Long Distance Medical Transport & Interstate Ambulance Service.

