PCJ Group Launches Secondary Luxury Fashion Lines Worldwide for Men, Women, and Children

New collections bring high-end fashion to stores worldwide and online, making luxury accessible to all.

Wilmington, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCJ Group, a distinguished leader in luxury fashion, is thrilled to announce their new lines of sustainable luxury fashion brands — a global launch of accessible designer collections for men, women, and children. Known for exceptional quality and innovative design, PCJ brings its signature craftsmanship to a wider audience. The collections will debut in retail stores worldwide starting December 2024 and through the company's e-commerce platform, bridging the gap between exclusivity and accessibility.

For decades, PCJ Group has been synonymous with high-end fashion, catering to a select clientele who appreciate superior quality and design. With this strategic expansion, the company looks to redefine luxury by making it accessible to consumers worldwide. By offering

these collections in stores globally, PCJ ensures that premium fashion is within reach for all who seek it.

Making High-End Fashion Accessible

Luxury fashion has often been associated with exclusivity, high prices, and limited availability. PCJ Group is challenging this notion by introducing secondary brands that maintain the essence of luxury while being economically accessible. This initiative reflects the company's mission to democratize fashion, allowing style-conscious consumers to experience top-tier craftsmanship without financial barriers.



JC Broadway Collection: Modern Professional Wear

"We believe that luxury should not be confined to a privileged few," commented Jonathan Lindor, co-founder of PCJ Group. "By launching our secondary brands in stores worldwide, we're making a bold statement that high-quality, stylish clothing can and should be accessible to everyone."

Introducing the New Collections

The expanded portfolio encompasses 21 primary collections, which produce an extensive array of secondary luxury brands. Each collection maintains PCJ's commitment to accessible luxury while adhering to strict quality standards.

The complete range of collections includes:

— Ultra-Luxury Collections: KC & CO, JC Brothers, JC Private Collection, JC Broadway Collection, and JC Formalwear provide premier designer fashion and bespoke tailoring, crafted with exceptional materials and refined aesthetics.

— Casual Luxury: JC Casualwear, JC Litwear, Fashion Elegance Design, and Designers Boutiques deliver sophisticated everyday style, balancing comfort with elevated design elements.

— Active & Outdoor Luxury: JC Mountain Gear, JC Sports, Folks Sportswear, and JC Outdoor bring performance-focused luxury apparel, combining technical innovation with refined aesthetics for active lifestyles.

— Women's Collections: Feminine Trends and JC Plus Size offer tailored fashion for diverse body types, featuring modern designs and versatile styling options.

— Men's Collections: Gentlemen's Brands and JC Big & Tall present premium menswear for all sizes, emphasizing classic sophistication and modern styling.

— Evening & Formal: JC Formalwear and Cocktail & Eveningwear provide sophisticated options for special occasions, from black-tie events to elegant social gatherings.

— Children's Luxury: JC Kids and Wonderworld bring premium design to young fashion, ensuring quality craftsmanship meets playful, age-appropriate style.

A comprehensive overview of PCJ's collections is available at pcj-group.com/our-brands.



Commitment to Craftsmanship and Sustainability

PCJ's luxury craftsmanship standards reflect their unwavering commitment to quality. Each garment is crafted with precision, using premium materials selected for their durability and aesthetic appeal. The design process is overseen by the same team responsible for PCJ's primary luxury lines, ensuring consistency in excellence.



JC & CO: Signature Designer Outerwear

Sustainability and ethical production are also at the forefront of this initiative. The company utilizes eco-friendly materials and implements responsible manufacturing practices. This commitment not only reduces environmental impact but also resonates with consumers who value ethical considerations in their purchasing decisions.

Global Availability in Stores and Online

PCJ Group is expanding its retail presence to major cities worldwide. Beginning December 20, 2024, their network of distributors will introduce these collections to retail locations. Customers can experience the brand firsthand by visiting any of the global locations listed on the company's website. The physical stores will offer customers personalized styling assistance and direct engagement with their latest designs.

Following the retail launch, PCJ's e-commerce platform will offer a seamless online shopping experience, allowing customers to explore and purchase collections from anywhere.

"Our goal is to connect with customers wherever they are," Lindor added. "By expanding both our physical and digital presence, we're making it easier for people around the world to embrace our brand."

A New Era in Fashion

The launch of these secondary luxury brands signifies a transformative moment for PCJ Group and the fashion industry at large. By prioritizing inclusivity and accessibility, the company is setting a new standard for what consumers can expect from luxury brands.

"Fashion is an expression of self, and everyone should have the opportunity to express themselves through high-quality designs," Lindor continued. "We're excited to lead this change and look forward to seeing how our customers make these collections their own."

For store locations, updates, and more information, please visit PCJ Group's website.

About PCJ Group

PCJ Group is a global leader in luxury fashion, celebrated for its fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design. The company is committed to sustainability, inclusivity, and ethical production practices. With the introduction of its secondary luxury brands for men, women, and children — launching in stores worldwide — PCJ continues to innovate and set new benchmarks in the fashion industry, making premium quality accessible to all.

