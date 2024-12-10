Vow ASA: Disclosure of large shareholding and mandatory notification of transactions by primary insiders and their close associates 

Oslo, 10 December 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements published by Vow ASA (the "Company") on 25 November 2024, regarding the commencement of the subscription period in the fully underwritten rights issue of 166,666,666 new shares in the Company, at a subscription price of NOK 1.50 per share (the "Rights Issue") and the receipt of subscription rights in the Rights Issue by certain primary insiders and certain close associates of primary insiders of the Company. Further reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by the Company on 10 December 2024, regarding the final result of the Rights Issue and the allocation of the new shares (the "Transaction").

Daler Inn Limited, has been allocated 1,826,252 shares in the Rights Issue and will following the Transaction increase its holding to 10,909,816 shares, but its holding of outstanding shares and votes in the Company will be decreased from 7.9% to 3.74%.

Exproco Limited, a Company controlled by Jonny Hansen, COO in the Company, has been allocated 143,187 shares in the Rights Issue and will following completion of the Transaction increase its holding to 7,503,187 shares. Exproco Limited's holding of outstanding shares and votes in the Company will simultaneously be decreased from 6.4% to 2.57%. The consolidated holding of Exproco Limited and Jonny Hansen following the Transaction is 7,700,315 shares, equal to 2,64% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company.

Certain primary insiders and close associates have been allocated new shares, including but not limited to:

Henrik Badin, CEO of the Company, has been allocated 107,368 new shares.

Badin Invest Limited, a company closely associated to Henrik Badin, CEO of the Company, has been allocated 203,000 new shares.

Thomas Borgen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, has been allocated 104,392 new shares.

TFBConsulting AS, a company closely associated to Thomas Borgen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, has been allocated 248,899 new shares.

Jonny Hansen, COO of the Company, has been allocated 117,128 new shares, as further specified above

Exproco Limited, a company closely associated to Jonny Hansen, COO of the Company, has been allocated 143,187 new shares.

Egil Haugsdal, Member of the Board of Directors of the Company, has been allocated 55,636 new shares.

Jens Langebrekke, Group Finance Manager, has been allocated 3,660 new shares.

Mari Danielsen Stamsø, Financial Advisor to the Company, has been allocated 4,225 new shares.

Limamo Invest AS, a company closely associated to Mari Stamsø, Financial Advisor to the Company, has been allocated 4,880 new shares.

Please see the attached forms for further details about the transactions.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





