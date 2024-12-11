GreenMark Biomedical Publishes Results on Remineralization of Tooth Decay with Mineral-loaded Starch Particles

Schematic of Guided CrystLCare™ Particle Technology Exposed dentinal tubules before and after treatment with CrystLCare™ Biorestorative, Fluoride-Free dental strips CrystLCare™ Biorestorative, Fluoride-Free fliptop pack containing 14 dental strips

The study reveals compelling data supporting GreenMark’s non-invasive product solutions for addressing early-stage caries (tooth decay) and dental sensitivity.

This publication provides third-party evidence for sub-surface remineralization due to the targeting mechanism of mineral-loaded starch particles” — Dr. Nathan A. Jones, M.Sc., Ph.D., Vice President Technology at GreenMark

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenMark Biomedical Inc., a pioneer in leveraging biomimetic technology for dental health innovations, is proud to announce publication of the study entitled “Targeted Enamel Remineralization with Mineral-Loaded Starch Particles” in JADA Foundational Science, a peer-reviewed journal published by the American Dental Association ( See Article ).The study reveals compelling in vitro data supporting GreenMark’s CrystLCare™ Biorestorative technology, which offers a non-invasive solution for addressing early-stage dental caries. This breakthrough research resulted from an NIH-funded collaboration of investigators at top dental schools together with the GreenMark team.GreenMark’s patented technology utilizes bioresorbable, mineral-loaded starch particles that are sub-micron in size and precisely deliver bioactive calcium and phosphate ions directly to areas of enamel demineralization. These ions crystallize inside enamel porosities and dentinal tubules to form hydroxyapatite, the primary component of enamel and dentin, supporting the natural repair of damaged dental tissues.First in a suite of treatment products, CrystLCare™ Biorestorative, Fluoride-Free provides rapid and long-lasting relief from dental sensitivity. GreenMark is also pursuing FDA clearance for fluoride-containing versions of the product, as well as for the indication of treatment of early-stage dental caries. These efforts align with the growing global focus on the medical management of caries, which offers minimally invasive alternatives to traditional surgical methods.Dr. Nathan A. Jones, M.Sc., Ph.D., Vice President Technology at GreenMark, lead author of the study and co-inventor of the technology, emphasized advantages of the company’s targeted approach: “This publication provides third-party evidence for sub-surface remineralization due to the targeting mechanism of mineral-loaded starch particles,” adding “While fluoride merely seals the extreme upper surface layer of enamel without repairing the dominant subsurface caries lesion, the beauty of this technology is that it’s designed to target the subsurface and release mineral ions to repair from the inside, filling the early lesion to result in a superior outcome.”Dr. Wendy Bloembergen, MD, MS, Vice President Clinical Affairs, highlighted the pressing need for innovative solutions: “Caries disease is the most common chronic disease globally, accounting for 5-10% of healthcare budgets in high-income countries. It causes lost productivity, pain, infection, poor quality of life, and even death, with underserved and lower socioeconomic classes bearing a disproportionate burden. Medical management of caries is the future of oral health globally,” adding “GreenMark’s technology offers a more fluoride-efficient solution, requiring less total fluoride than existing fluoride-based products used for remineralization, as well as a non-fluoride alternative for those who are fluoride averse.”Dr. Steven Bloembergen, Ph.D., founder, Chairman and CEO, expressed optimism for the future of oral health: “It’s time for new approaches to managing this disease with no needles, no drills, no pain, and this publication takes us a step closer to bringing breakthrough, non-invasive treatments for early tooth decay into the global market,” adding “If you are interested in joining in this mission, please reach out to us.”About GreenMark Biomedical Inc.GreenMark is dedicated to transforming dental care through scientific innovation and technological excellence by developing a systems approach for treatment of dental sensitivity and management of caries (dental decay), with its patented products that involve sub-micron particles produced from food-grade starch, an ideal carrier since enzymes in saliva degrade starch. Dental sensitivity affects up to 74% of Americans, and caries is the most prevalent chronic disease in the world, affecting more than 95% of Americans over their lifetimes. GreenMark’s team has demonstrated the ability to load calcium and phosphate, essential mineral components of dentin and enamel, inside its small starch particles, and has been developing treatment products designed to target and restore minerals to the teeth. Earlier this year, the company launched “CrystLCare™ Biorestorative, Fluoride-Free”, the first in a line of fluoride-free and fluoride-containing products. GreenMark also developed methods to identify, better assess and monitor caries disease in its earliest stages, before it’s detected on X-Ray. The company’s LumiCare™ Caries Detection Rinse and half-dose LumiKids™ Rinse for ages 6 to 11, contain fluorescently-labeled particles that target the porous subsurface of caries lesions in enamel and illuminate them using a dental curing light, thereby aiding in their visualization. The identification at early stages before a cavity forms, allows the use of preventive non-surgical management options, resulting in less discomfort and improved long-term oral health outcomes for patients.For more information on CrystLCare™ Biorestorative strips and related noninvasive products, visit the websites of GreenMark and its distribution partner, Dentulu, Inc. at greenmark.bio and dentulu.com Contact:Steven Bloembergen, CEOGreenMark Biomedical Inc.SB@greenmark.bio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.