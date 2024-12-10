City receives Engineering Excellence Award for Stormwater System ID project

The City of Lawrence’s Municipal Services and Operations Department (MSO) is proud to announce the receipt of a prestigious engineering award from the Kansas Chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) recognizing our innovative and effective approach to improving stormwater management.

This achievement celebrates the City’s Stormwater System Identification, Assessment & Model Creation Program, a cornerstone initiative designed to enhance the condition, service level, and sustainability of the city’s stormwater system for decades to come.

This comprehensive program has dramatically improved the accuracy of stormwater mapping, condition assessments, and hydraulic capacity data across Lawrence, establishing a framework for prioritizing stormwater improvement projects and managing critical infrastructure assets.

The program began with a pilot phase in the NW Burroughs Creek and Quail Creek basins, which allowed the team to fine-tune the procedures before scaling up citywide. By the end of 2026, this initiative will have completed field data collection in 95% of Lawrence and hydraulic modeling in 90% of the city, marking a significant achievement in stormwater infrastructure planning.

Key partners like TREKK Design Group and Burns & McDonnell have played an essential role in helping Lawrence achieve these milestones. The City’s commitment to collaboration, innovation, and community-focused planning has been central to the program’s success.

“We are proud of this work and our ability to lead with sustainability and precision in stormwater management,” said Michael Leos, Communication Specialist for MSO. “This program will leave a lasting impact for Lawrence, improving safety, reducing flood risks, and protecting the environment.”

For more information about the City’s stormwater initiatives, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/stormwater.

