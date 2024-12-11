Brilliant Massage & Skin Announces New Franchise Location Coming Early 2025 to Vermont

Jolita Brilliant Sakmanaite founded Brilliant Massage & Skin in 2017.

The self-care focused brand will soon land in Stowe, Vermont as the brand’s very first franchise studio.

STOWE, VT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s brilliant news coming out of Vermont this December — Brilliant Massage & Skin , Vermont’s top-rated therapeutic and esthetics service provider, has just announced a brand new location coming to its franchise family early 2025.The new location can be found in Stowe, Vermont, conveniently located around 30 minutes north of Montepelier, and is owned by Kristy Rosberg — a Massage Therapist, Reiki Master and Zen meditation teacher with over 25 years of experience in the industry.Founded by Jolita Brilliant Sakmanaite in 2017, Brilliant Massage & Skin has continued to grow its footprint throughout the area; the Stowe location is the third for the brand. The therapeutic massage and skin care business can also be found in Burlington and South Burlington.Brilliant Massage & Skin has become locally famous throughout the Greater Burlington area due to its uncompromising approach to self-care and its wide variety of services throughout all of its studios. Services include massage therapy, waxing, facials, Hydrafacial™, teeth whitening, chemical peels, and Lamprobe.With the emergence of the brand’s franchise opportunity , Brilliant Massage & Skin is set to bring more locations to Vermont and surrounding states in the coming months. The skin care franchise offers a validated business model, proven in both corporate locations, initial and refresher training, and ongoing operational support. Marketing tools and guidance are also offered to all franchisees.Learn more about Brilliant Massage & Skin’s franchise opportunity and locations near you by visiting www.jolitabrilliant.com ABOUT Brilliant Massage & SkinSince 2017, Brilliant Massage & Skin has been satisfying its clients with a dazzling array of therapeutic and esthetics services throughout the Greater Burlington area. Franchise opportunities are now available. Learn more about the brand and next steps for owning your own therapeutic and esthetics services franchise by visiting https://jolitabrilliant.com/franchise

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.