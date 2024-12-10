HIP Video Promo Presents: Timothy Rogers releases brand new music video "For My Good"

Timothy Rogers releases an all-new inspiring Gospel anthem, "For My Good",

FAIRBURN, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Timothy Rogers is a dedicated spiritual messenger, uplifting audiences in his community and beyond with his velvety voice, captivating charm, and unwavering commitment to spreading the gospel. Born and raised in Blytheville, Arkansas as the youngest of sixteen siblings, Timothy practiced his faith from a young age as the son of late Bishop T.J. Rogers. Watching his father minister inspired Timothy to embrace his calling to preach the gospel. At just eighteen years old he stepped into leadership as Bishop Rogers passed the mantle to Timothy to continue the ministry at the Prince of Peace Church. Since then, he’s embraced a path of passion and growth singing, teaching, and preaching God’s word. Organizing the musical group Tim Rogers & The Fellas in 2005, this Grammy-nominated artist has contributed to numerous major musical projects and recordings with renowned artists such as The William Brothers, John Pee Kee, and many more. Currently, he pastors the S.A.G (Saving A Generation) ministry in the Atlanta area, but he also inspires through his dynamic sermons and music traveling around the country. Whether ministering for his hometown congregation or performing on stage for thousands, his artistry is marked by authenticity, enthusiasm, and a resolute mission to bring people closer to God.

“For My Good” is an anthem of resilience, hope, and joy written and produced by award-winning gospel artist Jekalyn Carr as part of The Inspiration Project—a compilation EP designed to support and recognize standout gospel musicians. Despite the trials and hardships that everyone faces in their lifetime, this moving song reinforces the belief that everything will ultimately work for the good of those who trust in God. There is no better musician to share this message than master motivator Timothy Rogers—whose Stevie Wonder-like vocals are warmed by passion and spirit. They evoke a sense of awe and comfort, perfectly complemented by the song’s memorable melody and classic gospel structure—crafting a feeling of unity that soars into the heart. As a man who has been through dark times, losing his wife and mother of his children last year to illness, Timothy believes in this message from the depths of his soul—sincerely sharing with the world that “everything is changing cause He’s able.” As a gospel track that talentedly combines traditional elements with contemporary influences, Timothy’s remarkable performance highlights the extraordinary power of worship and trust in the Lord to change one's life for the better.

The “For My Good” Music Video gracefully showcases Timothy’s dedication to living and sharing God’s word through music and action. Set in and around a recording studio, the video includes uplifting imagery that reflects the core message of faith and perseverance. Timothy’s heartfelt performance is incredibly moving—his soulful performance breathes life into each line. Rather than keep this joy to himself, he shares it on screen with his real-life daughters, giving the video an intimate, familial spirit. Since its debut, the music video has resonated deeply with audiences, as loyal supporters and those newly discovering his ministry have celebrated its inspirational power. These lively visuals offer audiences a fresh connection to Timothy’s work—strengthening his prowess as a spiritual leader and gifted communicator while simultaneously fortifying the power of gospel music to bring hope and encouragement to all who will listen.

