DWR stocks more than 12.8 million fish throughout Utah in 2024

Salt Lake City — In an effort to enhance fishing and boost native fish populations, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources stocks a variety of fish species throughout Utah every year, and in 2024, over 12.8 million fish were stocked into waterbodies across the state.

A whopping 12,831,218 fish — totaling a combined 1,238,903 pounds — were stocked into 722 Utah waterbodies this year. That was an increase from the 10.6 million that the DWR stocked in 2023. Here's a look at the fish stocking totals from recent years:

Over the past few years, the DWR has made several changes to stocking in order to adapt to continually changing weather and drought conditions, including:

Stocking fewer (but larger) fish, where needed, to increase their survival rate

Stocking more small fish in locations with higher growth rates

Stocking fewer fish in waterbodies with low water levels or that are projected to have low water levels during drought conditions

Evaluating the fish species stocked at drought-impacted waterbodies, including stocking more warmwater fish species at certain waterbodies

Changing the timing of when certain fish species are stocked to help minimize the potential impacts of warmer water

The practice of stocking fish in the Beehive State goes back more than 150 years, as fish were first formally stocked in Utah in 1871. At that time, fish were transported from other states by train and were stocked into lakes along the train route. In 1897, Utah opened its first hatcheries and started raising trout locally.

"These original hatcheries were really impounded streams where we put fry that we got from the federal government," DWR Aquatic Section Assistant Chief Craig Schaugaard said. "We opened our first traditional fish hatchery — where we produced our own eggs and used raceways like we have today — in Murray in 1899."

Over time, the DWR expanded its fish hatchery operations. There are now 13 facilities across Utah, with construction underway to build a new Loa Fish Hatchery by 2027. The bulk of the fish stocked in 2024 — 11,086,947 fish of the total 12,831,218 fish — came from these DWR hatcheries. The remaining fish were transported from disease-free certified hatcheries across the U.S.

"Our hatcheries are important because they provide the majority of the fish we stock in the state," Schaugaard said. "Stocking is a crucial management tool that we use to provide Utahns with the numbers and species of fish they desire. Stocking fish helps create a better fishing experience and additional opportunities. Without stocking, fishing would be very limited. It also helps in the recovery of threatened or endangered fish. June suckers were downlisted from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2021 because of recovery efforts, which included stocking."

The DWR stocked several different fish species in 2024, including:

Arctic grayling

Crappie (black and white)

Bluegill

Brook trout

Brown trout

Channel catfish

Cutthroat trout

Grass carp

June sucker (listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act)

Kokanee salmon

Lake trout

Largemouth bass

Rainbow trout

Splake

Tiger muskie

Tiger trout

Walleye

Wiper

The DWR fish hatcheries produce multiple strains of some species, and some of the fish are sterile (meaning they can't reproduce). Producing sterile fish is an important management tool that helps control fish populations in various waterbodies.

Find more details about the DWR's stocking strategies on the DWR website.