Two New Books by Nicole B. Gebhardt Offer Hope and Healing for Parents After Pregnancy and Infant Loss, Released Dec. 10

Broken Wings Broken Dreams Book Cover

As a partner, spouse, friend, or family member, when you see your loved one suffering, you can give them The Healing Cocoon and Broken Wings Broken Dreams.” — Nicole B. Gebhardt, MS, CCLS, CECP

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverlight Press author Nicole B. Gebhardt will release two powerful books on December 10 designed to guide individuals through the difficult journey of healing after the loss of a baby or child.The books, Broken Wings Broken Dreams: Taking Flight After Infant Loss and Miscarriage and its companion, The Healing Cocoon: Emergence After Infant and Pregnancy Loss , provide practical tools and emotional support for those grappling with grief. Both books have already reached #1 on Amazon in their respective categories.Breaking the Silence Around Pregnancy and Infant LossApproximately 25% of women experience the unimaginable pain of losing a baby due to miscarriage, infant loss, child loss, or stillbirth. Over 2 million pregnancies annually worldwide end in stillbirth. SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) claims thirty-eight deaths per 100,000 live births in the United States. These books aim to be a source of comfort for mothers, while also offering partners, friends, and family members a meaningful way to support their loved ones through this grief."As a partner, spouse, friend, or family member, when you see your loved one suffering, you can give them The Healing Cocoon and Broken Wings Broken Dreams," Gebhardt said. "These books are a step-by-step guide to help them find peace, heal, and learn to live fully again after the loss of a baby."Both books offer tools to help manage the emotional impact of anxiety, depression, PTSD, and insomnia that often accompany the grieving process.A Mother’s Mission to Honor Her ChildrenNicole B. Gebhardt wrote Broken Wings Broken Dreams as a tribute to her son Samuel, who died at 9 weeks old, and in memory of the two babies she miscarried. The book chronicles her journey to return to living again after these devastating losses, while The Healing Cocoon offers additional guidance for those supporting someone who is grieving."It is my life mission and purpose to break the silence and bring awareness to pregnancy and infant loss," Gebhardt explained. "I know my three babies in Heaven are so proud of their momma."Broken Wings Broken Dreams and The Healing Cocoon are now available on Amazon:- Broken Wings Broken Dreams- The Healing CocoonBoth books were available for pre-order on October 15, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day—an annual day of reflection for those who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, ectopic pregnancy, or the loss of a newborn. The observance honors the millions of parents around the world who have endured the heartache of losing a child.About Nicole B. GebhardtNicole B. Gebhardt, MS, CCLS, CECP, is a highly accomplished author and child life specialist with a passion for helping families heal after experiencing pregnancy and infant loss. With a Master's degree in Human Development & Family Studies, specializing in Child Life from the University of Alabama, and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Communications from Florida State University, Nicole combines academic excellence with extensive hands-on experience in child development and mental health.A Certified Child Life Specialist (CCLS), Nicole also holds certifications as a Sacred Usui Reiki Master, Holy Fire IIIand Karuna 2Reiki Master, and Certified Emotion Code Practitioner. As an active member of the National Speakers Association, she is a sought-after speaker.Nicole’s dedication extends beyond her professional credentials. She has volunteered in various leadership roles with the National Guard Bureau Spouses' Club, the Air Force Officers' Spouses Club of Washington, D.C., and other military support organizations. She has also served as a support group leader for infant loss and miscarriage across the country.Her extensive career includes positions as Executive Director at two private preschools, and she is a recognized expert as an Infant Toddler Development Specialist, Infant Mental Health Specialist, and Child Life Specialist. Nicole is also a licensed teacher in Florida, demonstrating her lifelong commitment to child welfare and family support.For more information about Nicole and her work, visit www.nicolebgebhardt.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.