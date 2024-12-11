Nutritional Products International: Mitch Gould on 2024’s Holiday Shopping Boom and the Benefits for Emerging Brands

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2024 holiday season charges ahead with record-breaking sales, Nutritional Products International (NPI) Founder and CEO Mitch Gould says the numbers reveal a golden opportunity for emerging brands seeking to capitalize on this year’s unprecedented online shopping boom.According to Adobe Analytics , consumers spent an impressive $77.4 billion online between November 1 and November 24—a 9.6% increase from 2023. The momentum surged through the Thanksgiving weekend, with Black Friday setting a new record of $10.8 billion in online sales, up more than 10% from last year. Cyber Monday solidified the trend, becoming the “biggest online shopping day of all time,” with $13.3 billion spent online.“This holiday season started with a bang, showcasing the incredible growth of e-commerce,” said Mitch Gould, a retail distribution veteran and creator of the "Evolution of Distribution" platform. “For brands looking to break into the competitive U.S. market, this is the time to act. The sheer volume of consumer spending this season proves that demand is strong, and it’s a pivotal moment for companies to position themselves for success.”Gould and his team at NPI specialize in helping international health, wellness, and beauty brands navigate the complexities of U.S. retail. With decades of experience, NPI streamlines product launches and facilitates entry into major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Walmart.com, and more—allowing brands to seize the opportunity created by the holiday shopping surge.“The record-breaking sales we’re seeing this year highlight how online platforms dominate consumer behavior during the holidays,” Gould continued. “At NPI, we ensure our clients are strategically positioned to reach these shoppers, leveraging the heightened e-commerce activity to maximize their exposure, sales, and long-term growth.”Gould emphasized that NPI’s comprehensive services—including product registration, logistics support, and marketing campaigns—are designed to help brands capitalize on moments like the holiday season, where visibility and timing are critical.“As consumers continue to shop through December, the ripple effect of this year’s holiday season will extend well into 2025. Brands that act now will be able to carry this momentum forward, setting themselves up for sustained success,” Gould added.With holiday shopping expected to continue at record levels throughout the season, NPI remains committed to helping brands navigate the booming U.S. market and achieve their growth potential.For more information on NPI, please visit www.nutricompany.com MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

