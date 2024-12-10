Ilham Aliyev received Governor of Astrakhan Region of Russia

AZERBAIJAN, December 10 - On December 10, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation.

Reflecting on the importance of the visit by the delegation led by the Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation to Gubadli district, the President of Azerbaijan stressed the significance of the construction of a kindergarten there as a gift from the Astrakhan Region, expressing his gratitude for this again. President Ilham Aliyev described this as a good indicator of the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation.

President Ilham Aliyev also touched upon the importance of the fact that the delegation led by Igor Babushkin had witnessed firsthand the destruction unleashed on those territories, as well as the process of reconstruction Azerbaijan was engaged in to ensure the prompt resettlement of its former IDPs. The President of Azerbaijan noted that the destruction the Astrakhan delegation had seen was also observed in the whole of Karabakh and East Zangezur.

The head of state emphasized the tremendous importance and symbolic value of any support provided for the reconstruction and restoration work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, particularly in the creation of social infrastructure, especially by friendly countries.

During the meeting, they noted the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in various fields, as well as the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and regions of Russia, including the Astrakhan Region.

President Ilham Aliyev described this year's state visit of the Russian President to Azerbaijan as a highly significant event in the development of bilateral relations, emphasizing that the visit was both productive and comprehensive in terms of its form and content. The head of state noted that the visit by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan had also contributed to the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, the Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, Igor Babushkin, said that his earlier visit to Gubadli district provided a good opportunity to see those territories and the work carried out there firsthand. He also noted the importance of the construction of a kindergarten there.

Igor Babushkin said that concrete measures were taken to expand economic and trade cooperation with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, they also discussed the prospects for cooperation in transport, transit cargo transportation, agriculture, trade, tourism and humanitarian fields.

Governor Igor Babushkin presented a keepsake to the head of state.