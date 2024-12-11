Centricity Music Signs Rachel Purcell To Exclusive Recording, Publishing Contract

Rachel Purcell Rachel Purcell is pictured (center) with her Centricity Music team during a celebratory signing party.

Rising Country Star Lauded by Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Paste Magazine, CMT, Opens New Chapter in Christian Music as Her Most Authentic Self

The initial song about my relationship with God was the first song I’d done 100 percent by myself in years, but then the songs just started flowing. It felt very divine.” — Rachel Purcell

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centricity Music , the No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, signs Muscle Shoals, AL native, songwriter and dynamic vocalist Rachel Purcell to an exclusive, worldwide recording and publishing contract.After a season of significant major label success recording under her maiden name, Rachel Wammack, and being featured in Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, People, Billboard, Taste of Country , Paste Magazine, CMT, MusicRow and many other trendsetting outlets, Purcell began writing new music – songs of faith that aligned with her most authentic self.“The initial song about my relationship with God was the first song I’d done 100 percent by myself in years, but then the songs just started flowing,” recalls Purcell, who has collaborated with artists like Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood and Blessing Offor. “It felt very divine. It was like the songs would finish themselves before I could even get it all out.”Purcell, who grew up singing in church and cites Christian music as her first love, knew that if she was going back to her musical roots, she needed a strong extended team around her. “I felt like if I was going to partner with a label again, it had to be the right thing for me. Especially when, creatively, I feel like I’m really writing what I want to write, and I am singing how I want to sing. I’m not holding back the soul at all.”Her new songs sparked Centricity Music’s interest, and they invited her to attend their coveted independent artist retreat. Shortly thereafter, they offered her a recording contract.“Rachel’s standout vocal carries such heart and authenticity, and that lasts long after the music stops,” says Centricity Music’s A&R Manager, Stephen Floyd. “After spending time with her, we were struck by her incredible talent, genuine character, and how she connects with others. It quickly became clear she was someone we wanted to partner with.”Poised to open her next chapter, fully stepping into Christian music, Purcell keeps her closest friends in the back of her mind as she’s creating new songs. “When I’m writing, I think about the working mom. I think of my girlfriends, who are juggling work and kids and home. They need something to lift them up. They need something to remind them how God feels about them,” she says. “They’re balancing their own family issues, traumas and just daily identity and value. And so I often ask myself, ‘What is the little bit of hope I can give a woman like that?’“I don’t know why God has given me the opportunities He has or the platform He has,” continues Purcell, “but I really want to honor Him and do my best to be faithful to the calling He’s placed on my life in this season to write and record Christian music.”With her Centricity Music debut single set to release this January 2025, all the latest Rachel Purcell music, tour and more news can be found at: www.rachelpurcellmusic.com , YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl-m2LTVo1uBHnfqG2oAMjQ ) and Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/rachelpurcellmusic/ ).About Rachel Purcell:Since releasing her debut single “Damage” in 2018, Muscle Shoals, AL native Rachel Purcell (fka Rachel Wammack) has been touted for her “powerful, soaring pipes” (Billboard) and her raw and honest storytelling. The rising star and dynamic vocalist was named one of Rolling Stone’s “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know,” part of CMT’s “Next Women of Country” and Bobby Bones’ “Women of iHeartCountry,” and deemed an “Artist to Watch” by Pandora, Entertainment Weekly and MusicRow. Performing overseas and sharing stages with country music icons such as Trisha Yearwood, Rascal Flatts and Reba McEntire, Purcell released “When I Say Amen” in 2020, co-written with Matt Maher and unveiling her depth and breadth both as a songwriter and a vocalist, foreshadowing her faith-inspired approach to music and fresh batch of songs set to launch in 2025.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Rachel Purcell and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ # # #ATTN Media: For Rachel Purcell photos and more press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/RachelPurcell-Press For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

