CE-LINK Launches 3000W Portable Power Station Solution for Electric Vehicle Charging

3000W Portable Power Station For Electric Vehicle Charging Solution

DONGGUAN, CHINA, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the electric vehicle market has been growing rapidly as the global awareness of green mobility increases. However, the construction of charging infrastructure has not been able to fully keep pace with the growth of electric vehicles. Especially in remote areas or outdoor activities, finding a suitable charging solution has become a major problem for EV owners.

Recently, CE-LINK launched a 3000W high-power portable power station that has won the favor of consumers for its high efficiency and convenience. This portable power station provides a 2560Wh energy reserve and supports 25A/120V AC output. What's more, it can provide a flexible and reliable emergency charging solution for electric vehicles.

Solving Outdoor Emergency Charging Problems

CE-LINK's 3000W portable power station provides a powerful and efficient charging solution. According to factory test data, a single discharge of the 3000W portable power station can provide an emergency range of 15 kilometers for an electric vehicle (Tesla Model Y, for example), with a charging time of 45 minutes. This helps EV owners get the necessary power supply to support subsequent trips even in emergencies.

Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Charging Program

CE-LINK's portable power station is just one part of a comprehensive EV charging program. The system also includes two 2560Wh battery packs for extended use and one 400W solar panel for renewable energy charging. The bi-directional inverter technology equipped with the portable power station enables simultaneous charging and discharging. As a result, electric vehicle owners have access to an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

According to the factory test data, this integrated charging solution can provide 53 kilometers of range for electric vehicles (Tesla Model Y, for example) with a charging time of 143 minutes. With this integrated charging solution, drivers can confidently cope with long-distance trips or quick recovery from emergencies, even in areas where conventional charging stations are not available.

This comprehensive charging solution for electric vehicles is part of CE-LINK's broader mission to innovate in the field of green energy and consumer electronics and to push the boundaries of what is possible with portable energy. CE-LINK's R&D department said they will continue to pay attention to users' needs, and further develop even more efficient and portable products to provide more protection and support for the promotion of green mobility.

About CE-LINK

Founded in 2004, CE-LINK is a pioneer in consumer electronics and green energy solutions. With over 400 R&D professionals and 150+ patents, CE-LINK is dedicated to developing innovative products that drive sustainable energy use. The launch of the 3000W portable power station for electric vehicle charging underscores the company’s commitment to green energy and offering practical solutions for everyday needs and emergency preparedness. For more information, visit www.ce-link.com.

*The data above were acquired by testing in the factory, only for your reference. As to the specific data, please refer to the actual equipment.

