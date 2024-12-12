Zappix Achieves Significant Reduction in Patient No-Shows and Late Cancellations for a Leading Healthcare Provider

Zappix today announced a significant reduction in patient no-shows and late cancellations for a prominent gastroenterology provider.

These outcomes highlight the value of our solution in not only reducing no-shows but also optimizing resource utilization and ultimately improving patient access and care quality.” — Yossi Abraham, President and CEO of Zappix

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zappix , a leading provider of Digital Patient Engagement solutions, today announced a significant reduction in patient no-shows and late cancellations for a prominent gastroenterology provider after implementing its innovative Patient No-Show Reduction Solution. The healthcare provider saw a substantial drop in no-shows, decreasing from an average of 15% to just under 7%.This achievement underscores the effectiveness of Zappix’s advanced solution, which combines hyper-personalized digital outreach, seamless integration with the EPIC EMR system, and visual patient guidance. By streamlining patient engagement and simplifying the care process, Zappix has enhanced patient preparedness, leading to better attendance rates and improved access to care.“We are excited to see such measurable results for our client,” said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO of Zappix.“These outcomes highlight the value of our solution in not only reducing no-shows but also optimizing resource utilization and ultimately improving patient access and care quality.”The Zappix Patient No-Show Reduction Solution includes:• Multi-Touch Omnichannel Visual Appointment Reminders: Automates personalized reminder cadences with clear, engaging instructions to boost patient show rates.• Pre-Procedure Instructions: Sends timely, hyper-personalized, visual & digital instructions for patients to prepare for upcoming procedures.• Self-Service Scheduling Integrated with EMRs: Allows patients to reschedule appointments conveniently, breaking down scheduling barriers and reducing cancellations.• No-Show Surveys: Gather insights from patients to understand reasons for missed appointments, helping healthcare providers fine-tune their operations.• No-Show Analysis: Leverages data-driven insights to identify patterns and recommend actionable improvements.To learn more about how Zappix’s solutions can transform your patient engagement strategy, visit www.zappix.com/healthcare About ZappixZappix transforms the patient journey with an AI-Powered Digital Patient Engagement Platform to improve the quality of care and increase patient access & satisfaction. The cloud-based solution enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, integration to EMRs and back-end systems, and provides a comprehensive Actionable Analytics Suite.Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI by improving quality of care, increasing patient satisfaction and loyalty, improving patient access and financial outcomes, and increasing hospitals’ competitive advantage and positioning.To learn more about Zappix, go to zappix.com/healthcare.Contactmarketing@zappix.com(781) 739-2770Shannon Colbertshannon.colbert@zappix.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.