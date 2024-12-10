Control Valve Market Poised to Hit $7.96 Billion by 2027 | Driving Efficiency in Fluid Flow Management

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global control valve market was pegged at $5.40 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.96 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample PDF : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1513 Surge in need for automation in the process industry, rise in investments in the oil & gas industry and pharmaceutical infrastructure, and increase in demand from the food & beverages sector have boosted the growth of the global control valve market. However, intense competition from domestic manufacturers hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in number of infrastructure projects in emerging economies such as Japan and India would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.The global control valve market is segmented on the basis of type, operation, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into linear and rotary. The rotary segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. However, the linear segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.Based on application, the market is classified into pneumatic control valve, hydraulic control valve, and electrical control valve. The water & waste-water management segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. However, the oil & gas segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to around one-fifth of the global control valve market.The global control valve market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2019, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. Moreover, this region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.Enquire Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1513 Leading Players:The global control valve market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Crane Co., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd., Metso Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, KITZ Corporation, Samson Aktiengesellschaft, and Velan Inc.Key Benefits for StakeholdersComprehensive Trend Analysis: Offers a detailed study of both current and emerging control valve market trends and dynamics.Segment-Level Insights: Includes precise market estimations for key segments spanning from 2019 to 2027, aiding in targeted decision-making.Competitive Benchmarking: Analyzes key product positioning and monitors leading competitors, providing insights into the competitive landscape.Regional Opportunities: Presents an in-depth analysis across all regions, highlighting potential growth opportunities globally.Forecasting & Projections: Features a global control valve market forecast from 2020 to 2027, enabling strategic planning for stakeholders.Strategic Profiling of Key Players: Profiles major players in the control valve market and examines their strategies to understand the competitive outlook comprehensively.➡️𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞U.S. and Europe Warehouse Automation MarketSpiral Freezer MarketPaint Spray Guns MarketSaudi Arabia Self-Storage MarketVacuum Furnaces MarketPaper making machine marketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

