Welding Equipment Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2031, Driven by Expanding Manufacturing Sector

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The welding equipment market size was valued at $8.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.Download Research Sample with Industry Insights (250+ Pages PDF Report) @ www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request…mple/37737 Welding equipment is extensively used in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, ship building, and other fabrication workshops for fusing two or more metal components together. Furthermore, welding equipment is used in building and infrastructure applications. For instance, welding equipment is used for connecting structural components for steel bridges.The automotive industry has witnessed significant growth in emerging economies. The Indian automotive industry has grown by about 10% from about $100 billion in 2021 to about $110 billion in 2022. Welding equipment are extensively used to fabricate and connect various automotive components such as chassis, transmission components, and exterior components such as doors and hood. Thus, growth of automotive industry boosts the welding equipment market.The growth of the construction industry has led to an increase in infrastructure development, such as the construction of highways, bridges, and tunnels. Welding equipment is used extensively in the construction of these structures, providing a significant boost to the welding equipment market.Welding equipment is essential for constructing bridges, as it is used to join steel components together to create the bridge's structure. This includes the welding of beams, girders, and other steel components that make up the bridge's framework. Hence, the rise in investment in construction activities, majorly in North America and Europe, is expected to drive the welding equipment market growth.Make Purchase Inquiry: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchas…uiry/37737 Top Players:Coherent, Inc., Fanuc, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd., The Lincoln Electric Company, ESAB, ACRO Automation Systems, Inc., kemppi Oy, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, Cruxweld Industrial Equipments Pvt. Ltd.Enquire Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A37263 Segmentation Based On:By Type -Arc weldingResistance spot weldingOtherBy Technology -AutomaticManualBy End user industryAutomotiveConstructionHeavy engineeringOther➡️𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:Nutrunner MarketFractional Horse Power Motor MarketSmart Highway Construction MarketUltrasonic Technologies MarketThermoelectric Coolers MarketConcrete Block and Brick Manufacturing MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.