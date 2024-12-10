Statement by Premier King on Human Rights Day

CANADA, December 10 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on Human Rights Day:

"Human Rights Day, observed annually on December 10, reminds us of the values of equality, dignity, and respect that should be afforded to all people. This year’s theme, Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now, highlights the role of human rights in creating lasting solutions to global challenges.

Human rights are a path to fairness and justice for everyone, and they play a crucial role in addressing discrimination and inequality. On this day, we are called to take action and ensure that all individuals—especially those in marginalized communities—have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

I encourage all Islanders to join in rejecting discrimination and working together to build a more inclusive and equitable community for everyone."